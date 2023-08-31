New music venue planned for midtown Sacramento
City leaders and local businesses are eagerly awaiting the development of a new entertainment venue planned for midtown Sacramento. The 24R Theater is in the works on the southwest corner of 24th and R streets, and the venue is expected to have a 2,300-seat capacity. According to the city’s planning website, the property used to be an industrial warehouse. It was demolished, and right now, the fencing and construction equipment at the site is signaling a new start.