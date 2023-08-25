New music venue in Rochester scores some big acts ahead of grand opening

A new music venue is coming to Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts this fall, and it’s already snagged a big hometown act for opening weekend.

Daniele Ponder will play Essex, a music hall and event space at 1048 University Ave. (formerly fitness center M/Body and before that, Towners Bike Shop), Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for both shows, and tickets ($30 plus tax) go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Humanitix.com.

“Finally doing a hometown show for two nights at Rochester's newest music venue, Essex. Can’t wait to see you all,” Ponder wrote Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter).

But wait, there’s more.

1048 University Ave in Rochester will be the future home of Essex, a music hall, that will open in early October.

Joywave, another national touring act based here, will play back-to-back shows at Essex Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16 and 17, it announced Wednesday on X. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night, and tickets ($35 plus tax) also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Humantix.com.

Meanwhile, the inside of Essex, with a standing-room capacity of 800, is still being built out.

It’s from SCN Hospitality, which operates local restaurants The Revelry, just down the street at 1290 University; Bitter Honey and Velvet Belly, both at the Rochester Public Market; Branca Midtown in Tower280; and Ziggy’s, a bar and grill at 127 Railroad St. (the old Boxcar Donuts).

The owners of Essex are Josh Miles, Zach Mikida, Mack Hartman and Dave Drago. The former three deal with the hospitality side of the business, while Drago is the brains behind the music side.

“We don’t have a lot of music halls in Rochester,” Drago said, so touring bands traveling through upstate have a tendency to keep going — to Toronto or Buffalo or Cleveland. “On top of that, I think what makes this unique and different is that (SCN) already owns restaurants that so many of us already know and love, and now it’s getting into the concert business.”

The building’s industrial vibe is being maintained, but “We’ll dress it up and make it really warm and comfortable and accommodating,” said Drago, who has worked on the local music scene for decades and is general manager of Concerts at Point of the Bluff overlooking Keuka Lake.

Essex will have two bars. “We may end up with a food truck program at some point, but we won’t be serving any food inside,” he said.

The main focus is showcasing the artists, he said. “We don’t want to get in the way of that.”

Free off-street parking will be available in lots on the north and west sides of the building.

There will be a security screening at the entry.

For more, go to essexroc.com.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Essex music hall in Rochester NY scores some big acts ahead of opening