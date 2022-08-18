Music video filming turned violent. Tacoma police respond after robbers descended on production

The filming of a music video in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood turned violent Tuesday night after robbers descended on the production. According to police., gunfire erupted inside a residence, and two men and a 2-year-old girl were struck.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the shooting. Police said money was displayed for the music video, and officers later found $20 bills strewn in the area. No arrests have been made.

The three people who were shot were treated at local hospitals for injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the incident at about 11:15 p.m. near South 8th and M streets. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said when they arrived, the 2-year-old’s mother ran up to a patrol car with her toddler, who was shot in the finger. The two got in the back of the car and the officer brought them to a hospital.

Witnesses told police the victims were filming when another group arrived and tried to rob them. Those filming ran into a nearby residence, and the robbers followed them. It’s unclear how many people tried to rob the film makers. Haddow said multiple shots were fired inside.

Two men connected to the incident later showed up at local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said the men, ages 18 and 19, didn’t elaborate on what happened during the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers.