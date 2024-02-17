A musical interlude: Photo of the Week, Feb. 11-17

Cool sounds, hot shot: Photo of the Week, Feb. 11-17, 2024

Don Black of Orlando was among the musicians performing as the runners passed by during the 16th Annual Publix Florida Marathon and Half Marathon on Feb. 11.

A beautiful Sunday morning. A photojournalist out early to cover the Publix Florida marathon. The sweet sounds of a sax rippling through the air.

Blend that trio of factors and voila! The tasty result: a Feb. 11 photo by FLORIDA TODAY's Tim Shortt that's a medley for the eyes and ears (can't you just hear the music?).

"While covering the marathon and half marathon on the Melbourne mainland and causeways, I was taking photos of Don Black, a very cool, friendly and skilled Orlando musician who was among the musical acts performing at various stops along the way," Shortt said.

"There was an incline behind him leading to the Highland Mint, and I decided on shooting from a low angle and getting a sunrise silhouette with an 80-200mm lens on my Nikon D500. I waited for several runners to pass him."

Talk about worth the wait.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cool sounds, hot shot: Photo of the Week, Feb. 11-17, 2024