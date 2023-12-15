Musician, advocate, leader: Rockford's Armando Cardenas wins 2023 Excalibur Award

Longtime civil rights activist, musician and prominent voice of Rockford’s Latino community, Armando Cardenas has won the prestigious 2023 Excalibur Award recognizing excellence in community service.

A community leader, Cardenas never sought public office. He sees avoiding elected office as allowing him to help people without letting politics get in the way.

"I see myself as the bridge to bring issues to light and to do something about it," Cardenas said.

Armando Cardenas smiles after winning the 2023 Excalibur award on Dec. 14, 2023, at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

Cardenas was named the winner during a 2023 Excalibur and Excelsior Award Ceremony Thursday at the Prairie Street Brewhouse presented by Community Foundation of Northern Illinois in partnership with the Rockford Register Star and the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

From Uvalde, Texas, Cardenas can remember migrating with his family as a boy each summer to work in the farm fields of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. They eventually moved to Rockford in 1963 in search of a better life, jobs and opportunities.

Cardenas in 1972 became the first director of La Voz Latina, a cultural resource center that later became part of the YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

He was an advocate for the first bilingual program and a Mariachi music elective in Rockford Public Schools. And he is the founder of the Rockford music series Domingos En El Parque.

Mary Ann Abate and James Rhyne were other finalists.

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford musician, advocate Armando Cardenas wins 2023 Excalibur Award