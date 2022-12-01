Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash

David Leadbetter's wife Michelle said his music would "live on"

The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him.

David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November.

The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man.

Police want to hear from any witnesses to the crash in Claverton Down Road at about 19:25 GMT.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Leadbetter was taken to hospital where he later died.

Mrs Leadbetter said her husband was born in the UK but spent much of his life in South Africa where he was regarded as one of the country's "finest musicians".

"We are truly stunned and saddened by the untimely death of David James Leadbetter as a result of the devastating collision on Thursday," she said, describing him as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend".

"We have lost a humorous, spiritual, compassionate, vibrant, talented and knowledgeable individual.

"He was passionate about music and loved family, friends, nature, animals and life.

"Our world will be significantly diminished by his loss."

She said the family had been sent messages of condolence from family and friends around the world, as well as from their local community in Bath.

"He may be gone, but never forgotten."

