Musician Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies at age 54
Presley recently attended the Golden Globe Awards to watch Austin Butler, who played her father in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic "Elvis," win best actor in a drama.
Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Elvis' only child, has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being treated for suspected cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving […]
The singer had a medical emergency at her ex-husband's home in Calabasas, Calif.
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter, Elvis’ only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father's brooding charisma — the hooded eyes, the insolent smile, the low, sultry voice — and followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others.
