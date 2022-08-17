Musician sentenced for sexually assaulting women since 1990s

Aug. 17—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill described the horrific sexual assaults committed by David John Williams, including sharing a victim with another man and recording the assaults.

Williams, 59, of Boston Street, Pittston Township, stood accused by county detectives and Pittston City police of assaulting at least seven women, some when they were children, beginning in the 1990s, according to court records.

Detectives noted Williams was a family friend to most of the victims.

The youngest victim was 4 when Williams first assaulted her in 2007, and the earliest victim was 13-years-old in 1995.

Court records say Williams fooled a girl by taking her to a surprise 16th birthday party at a motel in Pittston Township where he sexually assaulted her.

Due to family problems, Williams allowed the girl to stay with him when he lived in Harding, Exeter Township. She told investigators there were times Williams gave her marijuana and alcohol.

She discovered a hidden video camera Williams used to record their sex acts, court records say.

"I'm extremely sorry," Williams said during his sentencing hearing before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

A father to one of the victims said Williams was apologetic only because he got caught.

"He should never see the light of day again," the father said.

Luckenbill noted Williams sexually assaulted women for nearly 36 years and shared one victim with another man. She explained Williams would tell the young victims his sexual assaults were natural and it was his way to teach girls about having sex.

Williams, a musician and a martial arts instructor, pled guilty April 14 to three total counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and aggravated indecent assault.

Sklarosky said he would honor the recommended sentence reached between prosecutors and Williams' attorney, Benjamin Stanton, to 25-to-50 years in state prison.

Williams was deemed by Sklarosky as a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration of his address, vehicle and employment under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.