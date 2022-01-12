Musim Mas Leads in Palm Oil Sector at the Largest Sustainability & Environmental Awards in Indonesia: PROPER Awards 2021

MEDAN, Indonesia --News Direct-- Musim Mas

MEDAN, Indonesia, January 12, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Musim Mas Group (“the Group” or “Musim Mas”) achieved 11 Green PROPER Awards in 2021 – the highest number of PROPER Awards for a palm oil company, representing results that are “beyond the environmental compliance criteria.” The PROPER Awards are awarded by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Indonesia (KLHK). The results were announced by General Director of Pollution and Environmental Damage Control, Sigit Relianto, and Chairman of the PROPER Advisory Council, Prof. Sudharto, P. Hadi, on Tuesday 28 December 2021.

The Group’s subsidiaries that obtained Green are PT Siringo-ringo, PT Bahana Nusa Interindo, PT Indomakmur Sawit Berjaya, PT Agrowiratama, PT Sinar Agro Raya, PT Musim Mas Batang Kulim, PT Musim Mas Pangkalan Lesung, PT Berkat Sawit Sejati, PT Sukajadi Sawit Mekar 1, PT Sukajadi Sawit Mekar 2, and PT Maju Aneka Sawit.

The PROPER Awards, which is short for Program Penilaian Peringkat Kinerja Perusahaan dalam Pengelolaan Lingkungan Hidup, is an assessment program by the Indonesia Ministry of Environment and Forestry that aims to raise the bar on environmental compliance and stewardship of businesses in Indonesia. Musim Mas, along with over 2,500 companies from sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, agro-industry, etc., were assessed and assigned PROPER Awards from Black representing “not in compliance” to Green and Gold representing “beyond compliance.”

The PROPER Award is a program to allow companies to show commitment beyond the existing mandatory environmental legislation and laws. Companies are assessed for their processes in lifecycle assessment, energy efficiency, emission reduction, water efficiency, wastewater load reduction, B3 waste reduction, reduction and utilization of non-B3 waste, biodiversity protection, community empowerment, and disaster responses. This year, life cycle assessments and vaccination programs that are part of the disaster response to support government vaccination programs were added to the assessment criteria.

“We are truly honored to have gained more PROPER awards again this year,” said Togar Sitanggang, General Manager of PT Musim Mas. He added, “We will continue in our pursuit of environmental sustainability ranging from the assessment of the life cycle, energy efficiency, emissions, water efficiency and wastewater load, B3 waste, biodiversity, community empowerment, and also disaster response. We also hope to inspire the communities and our stakeholders to work with us on environmental sustainability.”

About Musim Mas’ Environmental Efforts

The Musim Mas Group prides itself on being a leader in palm oil sustainability and has prioritized environmentally friendly plantations and mills. The company has set aside 28,210 hectares of land for conservation, representing 14% of its titled land area. This area is roughly 1/3 the size of Singapore. The group’s 11 subsidiaries that received Green PROPER Awards feature mills that have methane capture facilities installed and converting renewable energy into electricity. This is an effort in line with the heightened global efforts to thwart the release of methane into the atmosphere, such as the Global Methane Pledge at COP 26 in Glasgow. To find out more about Musim Mas’ environmental efforts and community support, visit the company’s sustainability report at this link.

About the PROPER Awards

The PROPER Awards, also known as Program Penilaian Peringkat Kinerja Perusahaan dalam Pengelolaan Lingkungan Hidup, is a program launched in 1995 with support from the World Bank and United States – Asia Environmental Partnership (USAEP)/ United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to encourage public disclosure of Indonesian companies’ environmental performance, across all industries. This program aims to help increase compliance with existing regulations and incentivize companies to go beyond regulatory requirements.

