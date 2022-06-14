Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk will participate in a meeting with employees of Twitter on Thursday, June 16, 2022, as the billionaire and social media platform continue to try to push forward on their agreed-to $44 billion acquisition. Twitter confirmed on Tuesday that the meeting will take place, but did not provide any other details about it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

It as not clear if this week's meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issue. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost 3% before the opening bell Tuesday to $38.02.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

