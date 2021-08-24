Musk admits Full Self-Driving system "not great," blames a single stack for highway and city streets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It hasn't even been a week since Tesla hosted its AI Day, a live-streamed event full of technical jargon meant to snare the choicest of AI and vision engineers to come work for Tesla and help the company achieve autonomous greatness, and already CEO Elon Musk is coming in with some hot takes about the "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) tech.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said: "FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We're trying to have a single tech stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive [neural network] retraining."

This is an important point. Many others in the autonomous space have mirrored this sentiment. Don Burnette, co-founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics, says his company is exclusively focused on trucking for the moment because it's a much easier problem to solve. In a recent ExtraCrunch interview, Burnette said:

One of the unique aspects of our tech is that it’s highly customized for a specific goal. We don’t have this constant requirement that we maintain really high truck highway performance while at the same time really high dense urban passenger car performance, all within the same stack and system. Theoretically it’s certainly possible to create a generic solution for all driving in all conditions under all form factors, but it’s certainly a much harder problem.

Because Tesla is only using optical cameras, scorning lidar and radar, "massive" neural network training as a requirement is not an understatement at all.

Despite the sympathy we all feel for the AI and vision team that may undoubtedly be feeling a bit butthurt by Musk's tweet, this is a singular moment of clarity and honesty for Musk. Usually, we have to filter Tesla news about its autonomy with a fine-tuned BS meter, one that beeps wildly with every mention of its "Full Self-Driving" technology. Which, for the record, is not at all full self-driving; it's just advanced driver assistance that could, we grant, lay the groundwork for better autonomy in the future.

Musk followed up the tweet by saying that he just drove the FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX, a ride that was "much improved!" Do we buy it? Musk is ever the optimist. At the start of the month, Musk said Tesla would be releasing new versions of its FSD every two weeks at midnight California time. Then he promised that Beta 9.2 would be "tight," saying that radar was holding the company back and now that it's fully accepted pure vision, progress will go much faster.

Perhaps Musk is just trying to deflect against the flurry of bad press about the FSD system. Last week, U.S. auto regulators opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla's Autopilot, citing 11 incidents in which vehicles crashed into parked first responder vehicles. Why first responder vehicles in particular, we don't know. But according to investigation documents posted on the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s website, most of the incidents took place after dark. Poor night vision is definitely a thing with many human drivers, but those kinds of incidents just won't fly in the world of autonomous driving.

Two senators urge the FTC to investigate Tesla over ‘Full Self-Driving’ statements

Kodiak Robotics’ founder says tight focus on autonomous trucks is working

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who knew you could carry Spotify playlists in your pocket, no phone required, for $110?

    The heir-apparent to the iPod Shuffle lets you listen to playlists on the go, no internet necessary.

  • Elon Musk, Lex Fridman See Language Evolving With Help Of Artificial Intelligence

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday he believes English will not be the spoken language 7,000 years in the future, responding to a discussion on civilization, technology and artificial intelligence. What Happened: Musk was responding to Tesla AI lead Andrej Karpathy’s post on Twitter in which he said semiconductor technology is probably the deepest point in the civilization's explored technology tree so far and wondered if there are any more such examples. A friend yesterday me

  • Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti's embezzlement case

    A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in attorney Michael Avenatti's embezzlement case, in which he's accused of stealing nearly $10 million in settlement funds from clients.Why it matters: It's rare for a mistrial to be declared in such cases as faced by the lawyer best known for previously representing adult film actor Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against former President Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, bu

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Buy Point; Best Buy, Palo Alto Surge On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock trades in buy range. Best Buy and Palo Alto Networks surged on earnings.

  • Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

    What happened Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free

    Airbnb will host 20,000 Afghan refugees at their properties across the globe for free, according to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

  • Meet Spencer X, the TikTok beatboxer who has 54 million followers and is the 8th-most-followed person on the platform

    Spencer X, who is known for his beatboxing videos, is one of the most popular TikTok creators in the world.

  • The Giant Destiny 2 Leak Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About

    Speculation over a notorious batch of supposed Destiny 2 leaks has reached a fever pitch ahead of the Season 15 and Witch Queen expansion reveals. Bungie’s live-service loot shooter is no stranger to data mining deep dives from players and theorizing based on those findings, but what makes the latest ongoing rumored leaks so notable is how much of them the studio keeps proving right.

  • Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Fans Promptly Have Meltdown: 'Let The Games Begin'

    The 31-year-old, who already has more than 1.5 million followers on the platform, made a bold announcement about her upcoming re-recorded "Red" album.

  • Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated federal law in its efforts to rescind the program informally known as Remain in Mexico. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a “good faith effort” to restart the program.

  • 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV to Start at $34,645, Offer 100 Miles of Range

    On sale in California starting in October, the MX-30 is more expensive than you'd think given its tiny battery pack and short driving range.

  • Ispace unveils bigger moon lander capable of surviving lunar nights

    Ispace, a Japanese space startup that aims to lead the development of a lunar economy, has unveiled its design for a large lander that could go to the moon as early as 2024. Tokyo-based ispace said this next-gen lander, dubbed Series 2, would be used on the company’s third planned moon mission. The lander is both larger in size and payload capacity than the company’s first lander, coming in at around 9 feet tall and 14 feet wide including legs.

  • Waymo launches robotaxi service in San Francisco

    Waymo, the self-driving vehicle company under Alphabet, has launched a robotaxi service that will be open to certain vetted riders in San Francisco. On Tuesday, the company officially kicked off its Waymo One Trusted Tester program in the city with a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs equipped with the company's fifth generation of its autonomous vehicle system. This AV system, which has been branded the Waymo Driver, is informed by 20 million self-driven miles on public roads and over 10 billion miles driven in simulation, according to Waymo.

  • Scientists attempt to solve billion year time gap in Grand Canyon rock records

    It's a mystery that has plagued geologists for more than a century.

  • LS Powered 1963 Chevy Corvette Is Much Too Fast

    This little red Corvette will liven up your collection.

  • Don't Get a Pinto, Vega or Beetle. Get a Cricket!

    In 1971, American Plymouth shoppers could buy a new Hillman Avenger. Few did.

  • Every Time We've Seen and Heard the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06

    Chevrolet will debut the C8 Corvette Z06 October 26, and it'll be the first of the upcoming high-performance derivatives that are expected to also include the ZR1 and a hybrid model. A video posted to YouTube by GM Authority showed a C8 Corvette Z06 prototype accelerating into GM's proving grounds in Milford, Michigan. Chevrolet was benchmarking several C8 prototypes against a Ferrari 458 Italia, which uses a flat-plane-crank V-8 like the Z06, and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which has a twin-turbocharged flat-six.

  • First Drive: The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Is a Beauty Among Beasts

    Somewhere in the multiverse there exists a timeline where Lexus went all-in on design at the turn of the millennium, allowing it to build up to a car as staggeringly beautiful as the 2021 Lexus LC 500 rather than delivering it out of nowhere like a surprise shock to the optic nerve. Hailing from an […] The post Review: The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Is a Beauty Among Beasts appeared first on InsideHook.

  • New Nissan Z Will Be a "Dance Partner," Says Chief Engineer

    "I want to see the customers smile," chief engineer Hiroshi Tamura tells Road & Track.

  • Toyota’s New GR86 Is an Affordable Sports Car For Enthusiasts by Enthusiasts

    This evolution of the GT86 keeps what customers enjoyed but improves on its weak points.