Musk Arrives at Sun Valley Retreat With Speech Planned Saturday

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk arrived Thursday evening at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference, joining the technology and media elite at the mountain retreat, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Musk is slated to speak to the attendees on Saturday. Whether he’ll address his fight over his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter Inc. remains to be seen.

The billionaire Tesla Inc. and SpaceX chief executive officer has cast doubt on the deal, questioning whether Twitter is accurately reporting the number of spam bots on the service. Twitter has repeatedly said that spam bots represent less than 5% of its total user base, adding that it intends to hold Musk to his agreement.

Earlier Thursday at the conference, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal didn’t respond to a question on whether he’s worried about Musk walking away from the deal. Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, also an attendee, said nothing when asked whether a report that the deal could fall apart is accurate.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.