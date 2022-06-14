Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Reuters) - Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nishit Jogi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 falls into bear market: Here's what that means

    On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 3.9% and closed nearly 22% below it's high on January 3.

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Why is Elon Musk so obsessed with Twitter's bot accounts?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • 39 Celebrities Who Have Had Abortions—And Spoken Out About Them

    They're among the one in four women who will get abortions in their lifetimes. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Amber Heard says she doesn't 'blame' the jury for their verdict in defamation case with Johnny Depp

    After six weeks of testimony in Fairfax County, Virginia, jurors found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation against each other.

  • Yellowstone flooding takes out bridge, washes out roads

    Park officials planned to start evacuating visitors from the southern loop of the park on Monday afternoon because more rain is in the forecast.

  • Britney Spears Confessed She "Had A Panic Attack" Before Marrying Sam Asghari

    "At 2:00 pm it really hit me...WE'RE GETTING MARRIED 💍!!!"View Entire Post ›

  • What Bill Browder Knows About Vladimir Putin

    Bill Browder understands what motivates Vladimir Putin. Through his work on the Magnitsky Act and other efforts to hold Putin accountable, Browder knows he will never back down, and will do anything to remove the people who stand in his way. Learn more in Freezing Order: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Freezing-Order/Bill-Browder/9781982153281 CONNECT WITH SIMON & SCHUSTER Website: https://www.simonandschuster.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SimonBooks Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonbooks Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonbooks/

  • Questions continue to surround Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter

    John Blackstone reports on still unfolding drama around Elon Musk's proposed purchase of Twitter (6-12-2022)

  • Kim Kardashian Bleached Her Eyebrows to Model Her New Lingerie Collection

    It's giving Queen Elizabeth I.

  • Pennsylvania mothers file lawsuit to stop transgender lessons at elementary school

    Three mothers filed a lawsuit in federal court in response to instruction from their children's first-grade teacher about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning.

  • Court allows first migrant deportation flight

    STORY: Britain will be sending its first flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday (June 14) - after judges threw out last ditch attempts by campaigners to stop the plan.As part of a near $150-million deal, Britain will send to Rwanda some migrants who arrived illegally from Europe by crossing the Channel in small boats. Britain's Conservative government says the deportations will help stop the flow of migrants and deal a blow to people-smuggling networks. On Monday (June 13), the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi slammed the policy.“The UK says, you know, ‘we do this to save people from dangerous journeys.' Let me doubt that a little bit. I mean, saving people from dangerous journeys is great, is absolutely great, but is that the right way to do it? Is that the real motivation for this deal to happen? I don’t think so."On Friday a High Court judge refused to grant a temporary injunction to block the flight. That decision was upheld Monday by three justices on the Court of Appeal. A second legal challenge at the High Court was also rejected, with the judge noting that everyone had been given access to a lawyer to challenge their deportation. Initially, some 37 individuals were to be removed on the first flight, but the charity Care4Calais said that number has dwindled to just eight. Three more individuals will have their cases heard on Tuesday morning. A full hearing to determine the legality of the policy as a whole is due in July.

  • Elon Musk warns of tough quarter for Tesla, Spotify forms advisory council for harmful content

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned employees in an internal memo of a “very tough quarter” for the company; Spotify is forming an advisory council to deal with harmful content after its Joe Rogan backlash; Revlon stock falls on possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy news.

  • Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case

    Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview. “I don’t blame them," Heard told “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview clip aired Monday on NBC. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Page Six’s Gossip Queen Dethroned After Internal Probe

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThis reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.—It’s the kind of juicy tabloid story you’d expect to read about in the New York Post. The editor of the most famous gossip column in the cou

  • Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

    Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly 15% so far this year, were down about 10% in premarket trading. The company signed a deal in October to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), the creator of social media platform Truth Social. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have been investigating the deal since late last year.

  • Devon Energy’s RimRock Acquisition Highlights Value Outside Permian Basin

    The RimRock transaction, which adds at least 100 locations, should enable Devon Energy to keep production flat in the Williston Basin for the next 4-5 years, Goldman Sachs said.

  • JetBlue Readies Integration Plan for Proposed Spirit Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. has been working for months on plans to integrate Spirit Airlines Inc.’s operations should it win a takeover battle for the deep-discount carrier.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Alr

  • BP’s Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last as Big Oil Revises Image

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc has become the latest international oil company to exit Canada’s high carbon-emitting oil sands -- but it almost certainly won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was

  • Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

    A list of all the beauty investments and acquisitions in 2022.