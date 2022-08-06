Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX
  • Parag Agrawal
    Indian-American technology executive

(Reuters) - Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk said that if Twitter could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

    Kathaleen McCormick, a football-coach’s daughter who quotes Knute Rockne, has ordered buyers with cold feet to close deals.

  • Fed’s Bowman Backs More Large Rate Hikes Until Inflation Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should keep considering large hikes similar to the 75 basis-point increase approved last month until inflation meaningfully declines, Governor Michelle Bowman said.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote“My view is th

  • Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info

    Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter could move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are 'spam bots' or real people.

  • Man in critical condition after being shot in head in McKeesport

    A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in McKeesport.

  • Musk Questions Why SEC Not Investigating Twitter Spam Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s richest person Elon Musk has taken his concern about Twitter Inc. to the social media site again.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteResponding to a thread initiated by another user, Musk said the deal to buy the company “

  • Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week's devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

  • AMC Entertainment Jumps 19% After ‘Apes’ Tout New Share Class

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest theater chain, rose to a four-month high after its army of small investors embraced a new class of preferred equity the company is distributing.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteT

  • EV Tax-Credit Limits Cleared to Stay in Democrats’ Package

    (Bloomberg) -- New limits for claiming the electric-vehicle tax credit can remain in Democrats’ tax and spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian determined they comply with the chamber’s budget rules, according to a spokeswoman for the Senate’s tax-writing committee. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDem

  • Musk Says Twitter Played ‘Hide-and-Seek’ as He Sought Info

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. misrepresented the size of its user base to distort its value and then “played a months-long game of hide-and-seek” as he sought more information to complete the $44 billion purchase of the company. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as

  • Musk suggests deal could go through if Twitter provides info on confirming users

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested early Saturday that his acquisition deal with Twitter could still go through if the social media platform provided information about how it confirms that sampled accounts are real. “If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on…

  • Michael Saylor Lost Big in the Dot-Com Bubble and Bitcoin's Crash. Now He Aims to Rebound Again

    After MicroStrategy's stock collapsed in 2000, now-former CEO Michael Saylor flew under the radar. Crypto changed all that.

  • Heavy rains cause flooding in Phoenix and Reno

    Heavy rains cause flooding in Phoenix and Reno

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • Why DraftKings' CEO feels good about 'any macroeconomic conditions'

    While inflation and recessions worries have cast doubt on the state of the American consumer, gamblers haven’t been phased, at least according to DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

  • ‘It’s a scam,’ woman warns about Facebook pages to help Petersburg animals

    ‘It’s a scam,’ woman warns about Facebook pages to help Petersburg animals

  • South Korea Is Scouting Out the Moon, With More Missions to Come

    South Korea set off for the moon on Thursday. But it doesn’t want to stop there. “We are also considering using the moon as an outpost for space exploration,” Kwon Hyun-joon, director general of space and nuclear energy at South Korea’s Ministry of Science, said in a written response to questions. “Although we hope to explore the moon itself, we also recognize its potential to act as a base for further deep space exploration such as Mars and beyond.” South Korea’s lunar spacecraft, named Danuri,

  • Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud for hiding real number of fake accounts

    Twitter said his claims are 'factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant.'

  • Elon Musk told his 76-year-old dad Errol to 'keep quiet' in a text message after he said he wasn't proud of his son, report says

    Errol Musk spoke about his son to on an Australian show saying he wasn't proud of him alone because the family has done "a lot of things for a long time."

  • Nigeria asks Google to block banned groups from YouTube

    Nigeria asked Google to block the use of YouTube channels and livestreams by banned groups and terrorist organizations in the country, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Thursday. Nigeria has been exploring ways to regulate social media usage in the country, Africa's most populous. The country is home to millions of internet users and platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok are popular.

  • Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

    In response to a Twitter user asking whether the U.S. SEC was probing "dubious claims" by the company, Musk tweeted "Good question, why aren't they?". Twitter declined to comment on the tweet when contacted by Reuters. Twitter on Thursday dismissed Musk's claim that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact".