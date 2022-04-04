Musk discloses 9.2% stake in Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, sending the micro-blogging site's shares soaring 16% in premarket trading.

Late March, the silicon valley billionaire said he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech and where propaganda was minimal.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. He has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a 9% stake in Twitter

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, purchasing approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Musk's stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that's looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares. “We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter," Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said in a client note early Monday.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Elon Musk buys large stake in Twitter

    Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing published Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.Why it matters: Musk recently told his around 80 million Twitter followers he's giving "serious thought" to building a social media platform to rival Twitter, which he criticized for "failing to adhere to free speech principles."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Twitter shares ju

  • A super-tight jobs market means the risk of a hard landing are high, says paper co-authored by Larry Summers

    A paper co-authored by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argues a "super-tight" U.S. jobs market means it's unlikely the Federal Reserve will successfully engineer a soft landing.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • Starbucks Suspends Stock Buybacks. It’s a Huge Moment for Workers and Corporate America.

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz definitely had his morning shot of espresso before returning to the role Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs’s grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • Hubert Davis becomes fifth head coach to reach title game in first season

    UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has become just the fifth head coach to reach a title game in his first season.

  • Black Democrats try to revive party in Trump territory

    Chris Jones would seem to have an ideal biography to run for governor, a job that's wide open in Arkansas for the first time in eight years. Jones is a Democrat in a state that has gone from red to extremely red in recent years. Donald Trump carried it in 2020 with 62% of the vote.

  • Avanti's to close prominent location in Peoria. Here's why

    The two-story commercial building on the West Bluff of Peoria has been the home to this Avanti’s location since 1989.

  • There's good reason to worry about the health risks of plastics

    An emerging domain of research shows that plastic consumption and pollution harms human health - particularly for the world's lower-income communities. This builds on a growing field of research revealing the dangers of plastic on the environment - especially marine ecosystems. Of the over 8 billion tons of plastic produced since the 1950s, less than 10% has been recycled.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Plastic threa

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After...

  • Police narrowly save woman who was zipped in duffel bag in car that crashed in fiery wreck

    Bodycam footage shows officers pulling out a black bag from the car from which a woman emerges

  • Khan Throws Pakistan Into Chaos With Disputed Call for Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Imran Khan threw Pakistan into chaos on Sunday, calling for a fresh election after one of his political allies abruptly scrapped a no-confidence vote in a shock move that will be reviewed by the nation’s highest court.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bu

  • Jamie Dimon says war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia will slow global economy -- and it could get worse

    Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia by other world governments will slow the global economy -- and things could get worse, according to Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. chief executive. Adding persistent inflation that will require higher interest rates and shift away from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, and "the confluence of these factors may be unprecedented," Dimon said in his annual letter to shareholders. The world was facing a ra

  • This Investment Has Been Bringing Home the Bacon for 11 Years -- and Counting

    During a time of high market volatility and uncertainty, many people are looking for an investment they can count on to provide ballast for their portfolio when things are choppy. The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: USMV) is one investment that fits that description. Let's look at the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF to see why it has been so steady and consistent.

  • First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch

    The International Space Station (ISS) is set to become busier than usual this week when its crew welcomes aboard four new colleagues from Houston-based startup Axiom Space, the first all-private astronaut team ever flown to the orbiting outpost. The launch is being hailed by the company, NASA and other industry players as a turning point in the latest expansion of commercial space ventures collectively referred to by insiders as the low-Earth orbit economy, or "LEO economy" for short. Weather permitting, Axiom's four-man team was due to lift off on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket furnished and flown by Elon Musk's commercial space launch venture SpaceX.

  • I was earning 14% on a real estate investment, but all the financial advisers I interviewed wanted me to sell and invest in stocks instead. What gives?

    All, without exception, wanted to sell the real estate and convert it to stocks (they all had different approaches but in the end this was their message to me). Since my real estate holdings were medical office buildings kicking out 14% a month (annualized) before capital gains on the buildings, that made zero sense to me. Answer: We got that above note from a reader, and it made us wonder: Why did so many of the advisers he talked to want to turn real estate into stocks, and how do you find the right adviser if you own a lot of real estate?