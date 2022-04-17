Musk: Economic interests of Twitter’s board ‘simply not aligned with shareholders’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday pointed out that those who serve on the board of Twitter each hold very little shares in the social media giant, adding that the “economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.”

Musk was replying to a tweet that indicated he “was in for a bad time” alongside a photo of a list of names of those who serve on the Twitter board and the percentage of shares that each owns.

“I’m not sure he’s prepared to take on a couple PhDs, a few MBAs, and a Baroness who use Twitter once a year (to reset their passwords) and collectively own 77 shares of the company,” the user wrote.

“Wow, with Jack departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares!” Musk said in a reply, referring to former CEO Jack Dorsey, who owned a little over two percent of the social media company, according to a Dec. 2021 proxy statement. “Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.”

Musk also replied to another tweet from a user who said that the Twitter board, excluding Dorsey, owns about 0.12 percent of the roughly $34.4 billion company, which is around $41 million worth of stock, according to Yahoo Finance.

“They have not only, behind closed doors, rejected @elonmusk’s offer to purchase the company 20% above market value. They have threatened to dilute their shareholder’s stake in the company. Criminal negligence?” the user wrote.

“In fairness to the Twitter board, this might be more of a concern about other potential bidders vs just me,” Musk replied.

His comments follow Twitter adopting a so-called poison pill to help prevent it from undergoing acquisition after Musk put forward an offer to buy the company for $43 billion. Under the plan, if any person or group acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter’s stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders are allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • It's debatable: Is the nation's judicial system fair and equitable?

    In the latest installment of It's Debatable, Charles Moster and Rick Rosen debate whether the nation's judicial system is fair and equitable

  • The Elusive Politics of Elon Musk

    The opinions poured in, 280 characters at a time, as to whether it was good or bad that Elon Musk had offered to buy Twitter for more than $40 billion and take it private. A person’s politics typically dictated how they felt: Conservatives cheered it as victory for free speech. Liberals fretted that misinformation would spread rampantly if Musk followed through with his plan to dismantle how the social network monitors content. But what no one seemed to be able to say with any certainty was what

  • Abbott border inspections threaten fresh produce supply in US

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) order to increase inspections on commercial trucks entering the state from Mexico could threaten the supply of fresh produce in the U.S. and raise food prices for weeks after traffic begins flowing again. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fruits and vegetables hauled through the southern border are at…

  • ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid, Biden’s Approval Rating

    "It used be something that seemed important and even fun, and now you look at it and it’s confusing and depressing. It’s the Giuliani of apps"

  • Biden admin resumes migrant flights to suburban New York: report

    The Biden administration has resumed sending charter flights of migrants to an airport in suburban New York.

  • Kremlin Propaganda Hasn’t Broken Our Brains — Yet

    Putin’s mouthpieces are getting more and more unhinged, and the political fringes are listening

  • Fashion influencer who started 'reckless' Rihanna-A$AP Rocky cheating rumor issues apology

    Louis Pisano, the original poster of the unfounded allegations that A$AP Rocky cheated on pregnant Rihanna with designer Amina Muaddi, issued an apology.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Will Have No Trouble Financing Twitter

    Rich people rarely have to pay cash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a lot of options to finance a Twitter purchase, even if he needs to up his offer.

  • The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    Kara Alaimo, Assistant Professor of Public Relations at Hofstra University, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Elon Musk’s escalating battle with Twitter, as the tech company moves to adopt a “poison pill” in an effort to thwart Musk’s takeover.”This is a man who isn't really trusted to tweet personally. You can imagine he has no place determining what the rest of us are and are not allowed to tweet,” Alaimo says.

  • Fact check: Fictional Tucker Carlson quote about Ukraine spreads on social media

    Thousands of social media users shared a made-up quote in which Tucker Carlson appeared to question the authenticity of images from Bucha, Ukraine.

  • 3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in April

    Many video game stocks skyrocketed throughout the pandemic as people stayed home and played more games. The global gaming market is still projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% between 2021 and 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights, so investors should still consider gaming stocks to be solid secular growth plays. Gaming stocks will inevitably face some near-term headwinds this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds rattle higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Fact-check: Is the Biden administration giving away smartphones to migrants?

    Claim about smartphones given to immigrants misses key context: they’re used for tracking

  • ‘I think he will’: Zelenskiy hopeful President Biden will visit Ukraine

    Ukrainian president also reiterates in interview that he is not willing to cede territory in country’s east to end war with Russia Volodymyr Zelenskiy gives update on 16 April. Photograph: AP/Presidential handout Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged US president Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and reiterated that he is not willing to cede territory in the country’s east to end war with Russia, during an extended interview with CNN broadcast on Sunday. “I think he will,” Zelenskiy said in

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • 21 Songs From The '90s And '00s That Were, Are, And Always Will Be Crowd-Pleasers

    From "This Is How We Do It" to "Pon de Replay," these hits made you eager to step out in style.View Entire Post ›

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.