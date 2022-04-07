Musk Embraces Blunt-Smoking Meme in Quip About Twitter Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Trudell
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is already having a little fun joking about Twitter Inc.’s next board meeting.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The billionaire embraced one of his meme-iest moments on Thursday, sharing someone’s post quipping about the time he puffed on a blunt containing tobacco and marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Not everyone was laughing when the episode happened back in September 2018. At the time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Musk’s live-tweeted attempt to take Tesla Inc. private at $420 a share. That price was a marijuana joke to impress Musk’s then-girlfriend, the SEC later said when charging him with securities fraud.

The Pentagon also reviewed the security clearance Musk had as chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a U.S. Defense Department contractor.

Twitter named Musk, 50, to its board this week after he disclosed a more than 9% stake in the social media company, making him the largest shareholder.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Refiles Twitter Disclosure to Show He’s an Active Investor

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk refiled the disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc. to classify himself as an active investor, making the change after taking a seat on the social media company’s board.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Rus

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tumbled by 5% Today

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was anything but ascendant on Wednesday. The space tourism company's stock slumped by over 5% following pronouncements about a future trip from its most high-profile figure. Earlier on Wednesday, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson told CNBC that he aims to hop on board a flight operated by the other famous space tourism operator, the Elon Musk creation SpaceX.

  • Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank

    On Monday, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel revealed some of the behind-the-scenes work that went into preparing for their April Fool’s prank. Take a look at some of the antics between the co-hosts!

  • House Votes to Hold Two More Trump Cronies in Contempt of Congress

    Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino are only the latest MAGA World figures to be referred for contempt for refusing to cooperate with the panel

  • Tesla’s Shanghai Plant Closure Eventually Will Impact the Stock. Knowing When Is Hard to Predict.

    Tesla's plant in Shanghai remains closed due to local Covid restrictions. As the shutdown drags on, investors will have to consider the closure's impact on 2022 deliveries and earnings.

  • Bold, effective and risky: The new strategy the U.S. is using in the info war against Russia

    The Biden administration has broken with precedent by using declassified intelligence in an information war against Russia — even intel that isn’t rock solid.

  • Oil Swings With IEA Crude Reserve Release Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses after a steep slump that was triggered by prospects for further crude releases from strategic reserves, the outlook for tighter U.S. monetary policy and weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to

  • US disrupts global ‘botnet’ controlled by Russian military intelligence, DoJ says

    Attorney general also announces charges against Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations US attorney general Merrick Garland speaks during a press conference, alongside FBI director Christopher Wray, on Wednesday. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images The US has disrupted a global “botnet” controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday. A botnet is a network of hijacked computers used to carry out cyberattacks

  • Vietnamese automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Thursday that a Singapore-based holding company that owns a stake in it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators. VinFast, which is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, said it had not determined the size and price range for the IPO. She said the IPO is planned for the second half of this year and is one option to fund the planned North Carolina plant and U.S. expansion.

  • Tesla Is Partying in Texas This Week. What It Means for the Stock.

    Many Tesla owners are devoted to the EV pioneer like few other car owners are loyal to any other automotive brand. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slated to christen its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, April 7. The event will offer tours and a party; it is dubbed the Cyber Rodeo because the Austin plant will eventually build Tesla’s Cybertruck.

  • Los Angeles County supervisors usurp sheriff's authority in enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Tuesday giving the county personnel director, instead of the department heads, including Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the authority to discipline and fire employees who do not comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Durham Filing Reveals New Evidence against Clinton Lawyer Michael Sussmann

    Sussmann allegedly failed to disclose his clients, including Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, to the FBI when he offered information in 2016.

  • Facebook Is Working On a New Product Nicknamed 'Zuck'

    Facebook is looking for a breath of fresh air. While waiting for the metaverse to turn into the treasure promised by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the social media giant is trying to diversify away from relying primarily on advertising revenue. It's a safe bet that this product will make the tech tycoon a laughingstock on social media.

  • Commodities Could Soar 40% as Investors Pivot, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising infla

  • Will Smith Oscars Slap Was “An Assault,” Says Billy Crystal On Bob Costas HBO Max Show

    Former Academy Awards host Billy Crystal minced no words when talking about the slap heard ’round the world. Appearing on Bob Costas’s Back on the Record on HBO Max, Crystal called the infamous Smith-Chris Rock confrontation a “most disturbing incident, for sure. It was an assault. I’ve had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times […]

  • Putin is staking his political future on victory in Ukraine – and has little incentive to make peace

    Peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be easy. Mikhail Klimentyev/SputnikAFP via Getty ImagesDespite stop-and-start peace talks, a resolution to the brutal war in Ukraine appears distant. Major cities in Ukraine are faltering. Civilians, including children, are dying of shrapnel and glass wounds, exposure and thirst. At the same time, Ukraine’s resilience and a coordinated global response means the war is not ending as many expected before it began – with Russia’s swift victory

  • Federal Reserve plans on a 'predictable' winddown of its $9T in asset holdings

    The nation’s central bank fleshed out more details on how it may undo the trillions of dollars in asset purchases it carried out during the COVID-induced economic downturn.

  • Mocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days after the Ukraine war began, the ruble’s collapse was a potent symbol of Russia’s newfound financial isolation.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysInternational sanctions on Vladimir Putin’

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce