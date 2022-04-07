Musk Embraces Blunt-Smoking Meme in Quip About Twitter Board

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is already having a little fun joking about Twitter Inc.’s next board meeting.

The billionaire embraced one of his meme-iest moments on Thursday, sharing someone’s post quipping about the time he puffed on a blunt containing tobacco and marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Not everyone was laughing when the episode happened back in September 2018. At the time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Musk’s live-tweeted attempt to take Tesla Inc. private at $420 a share. That price was a marijuana joke to impress Musk’s then-girlfriend, the SEC later said when charging him with securities fraud.

The Pentagon also reviewed the security clearance Musk had as chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a U.S. Defense Department contractor.

Twitter named Musk, 50, to its board this week after he disclosed a more than 9% stake in the social media company, making him the largest shareholder.

