Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With Employee
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Elon MuskCEO of SpaceX
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire
Boris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?
US, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War Financing
Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War
Musk and the executive asked a Texas judge in April to change the children’s names to reflect both their surnames, Insider said. The request was granted, according to the report.
The two babies would bring Musk’s total known children to nine. He has advocated for increasing the population as part of his vision for colonizing other planets. In a series of tweets after the news was widely reported, Elon Musk asked tweeted several times about underpopulation and even asked whether Tesla should design a “highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo.”
Neuralink, a closely held company controlled by Musk, and Musk didn’t immediately respond to emailed inquiries, and Bloomberg couldn’t immediately obtain a copy of the court document.
(Updates with latest Elon Musk tweets starting in third paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The US Industrial Complex Is Starting to Buckle From High Power Costs
The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions
Geely Is Launching Satellites in a Bid to Bring Driverless Cars to China
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.