Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With Employee

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.

Musk and the executive asked a Texas judge in April to change the children’s names to reflect both their surnames, Insider said. The request was granted, according to the report.

The two babies would bring Musk’s total known children to nine. He has advocated for increasing the population as part of his vision for colonizing other planets. In a series of tweets after the news was widely reported, Elon Musk asked tweeted several times about underpopulation and even asked whether Tesla should design a “highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo.”

Neuralink, a closely held company controlled by Musk, and Musk didn’t immediately respond to emailed inquiries, and Bloomberg couldn’t immediately obtain a copy of the court document.

