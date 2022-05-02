Musk Fires Back at Mehdi Hasan, NBC: Organization ‘Killed’ Harvey Weinstein Story

Elon Musk mocked NBC’s coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop and allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer, after MSNBC host and political commentator Mehdi Hasan accused Musk of handing Twitter “to the far-right” and labeling him a “not-so-bright billionaire.”

Hasan warned on Sunday’s episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show on MSNBC that the American far-right wants “white supremacy and no democracy,” and that the U.S. could be two years away from former President Trump “possibly re-seizing executive power.”

“If that happens, we may look back on this past week as a pivotal moment, when a petulant and not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the world’s most influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far-right,” said Hasan.

Elon Musk and others insist the Democratic Party has moved further to the left than the Republican Party has moved to the right. The evidence? Feelings not facts… @MehdiRHasan debunks their claims about a “vibe shift.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/XRM6YWiZA1 — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) May 2, 2022

“NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis…” Musk wrote in a tweet responding to a clip of Hasan’s monologue.

“Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people,” added Musk.

Musk was apparently referring to allegations made by Ronan Farrow in his 2019 book, Catch and Kill. Farrow claimed that NBC tried to stop his investigation into accusations of sexual assault against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow also claimed that NBC had organized nondisclosure agreements between former Today Show host Matt Lauer and alleged victims of sexual harassment.

NBC has denied trying to cover up the Weinstein story, while NBC president Noah Oppenheim has said Farrow’s claim that NBC attempted to hide Lauer’s alleged behavior was “false” and a “smear.”

Twitter initially blocked the New York Post from posting its October 2020 story on Hunter Biden’s emails, allegedly retrieved from his laptop. An NBC article from that time noted that the organization was denied access to the email trove.

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, bought Twitter last week in a deal valued at roughly $44 billion. He’s pledged to make the platform more conducive to freedom of expression.

