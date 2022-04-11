Musk opts out of spot on Twitter board

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no longer joining Twitter’s board, CEO Parag Agrawal announced on the platform Sunday night.

Twitter had previously said Musk — who owns nearly 10 percent of Twitter stock and is the company's largest shareholder — would join the board. Agrawal noted in his Sunday announcement that Musk's board membership was contingent upon a “background check and formal acceptance,” and that shortly before Musk's appointment was to become effective on Saturday, Musk said he had decided not to join.

Agrawal said that even though he will not hold a formal board seat, “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.” Agrawal gave no further explanation for Musk's decision.

Musk's only Twitter statement as of early this morning consisted of an emoji with a hand covering its mouth. But the Tesla CEO spent the weekend tweeting suggested changes about Twitter to his more than 81 million followers, including proposing that anyone who signs up for the subscription Twitter Blue service should get an authentication check mark and polling followers about whether the “w” should be dropped from “Twitter.”