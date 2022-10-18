Musk’s Reliance on China a Concern, Democratic Senator Warner Says

8
Steven T. Dennis
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Mark Warner said he is concerned about Elon Musk’s reliance on China amid the Tesla Inc. chief executive’s recent statements about Taiwan and his potential purchase of Twitter Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I don’t think there is another American more dependent upon the largess of the Communist Party than Elon Musk,” Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in an interview in New York.

Musk told the Financial Times that Taiwan should agree to become a special administrative zone of China in order to resolve tensions with Beijing. Taiwan is governed independently, but China considers the island part of its territory. Musk also said Beijing has sought assurances that he won’t offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet service in China.

Warner, of Virginia, said he is concerned that if Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy Twitter goes through he will face additional pressure from China to moderate tweets critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping or the Communist Party. “That to me is much more troubling, or potentially troubling, than whether Donald Trump’s on Twitter,” he said, referring to Musk’s criticism of Twitter’s ban of the former president.

Sales in China accounted for roughly a quarter of Tesla’s automotive revenue in the third quarter. The company operates a massive factory outside of Shanghai, and Musk has publicly praised China’s government and the hard-working ethos of his Chinese work force on multiple occasions.

Warner also said Musk’s recent statements about Ukraine, given his control of the Starlink satellite internet service used there, raise concerns. He said Musk deserves credit for initially providing Starlink to Ukraine, but worried about Musk controlling when and where Starlink operates.

“It’s obviously a concern,” he said.

Musk has tweeted about his fears that any drive by Ukraine to repel Russia from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, might result in Russia using nuclear weapons. He threatened to cut financial support for Starlink service in Ukraine, a move that would deny the country a key means of communication, only to reverse course, saying he supports doing “good deeds” and that the company will keep funding the satellites “for free.”

Warner said global pressure appeared to cause Musk to reverse himself.

“Is that going to last?” Warner asked. “This is a critical component” of Ukraine’s communication system, he said. He said he hopes to see competitors to Starlink “shortly.”

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said questions about Starlink business strategy should go to the company, but added “the Department of Defense does continue to discuss various matters with SpaceX and to include Starlink.”

Warner said he’s been more broadly frustrated with multinational companies who have turned a “blind eye” to oppression in China given the importance of the Chinese market, including “hypocrisy” among some in the environmental community to not look at the whole supply chain for products like cars. He is pushing for an array of efforts to counter China’s efforts to dominate key technologies of the future and extract US businesses from reliance on Chinese supply chains as part of a “quasi industrial policy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU’s Sanctions Against Russia Risk Ensnaring More Oil Tankers

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s latest sanctions on Russian petroleum could end up depriving a swath of the world’s tanker fleet of industry standard insurance, a move that threatens to undermine US efforts to avert an oil supply shock.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Regain Lost Ground With Two-Day Adv

  • Retired Military Personnel Are Making Bank Working for Saudi Arabia: Report

    An investigation by The Washington Post found that over 500 retired military personnel have taken plum gigs with foreign governments, mostly Persian Gulf monarchies

  • Mali threatens to defend against French sovereignty violations

    Mali's foreign affairs minister on Tuesday said the military government would exercise its right to self-defence if France continued to undermine the West African country's sovereignty and national security. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing on Mali in New York, Minister Abdoulaye Diop repeated allegations that France had violated its airspace and delivered arms to Islamist militants that have been waging an offensive in northern Mali for the past decade.

  • Thousands of cannonball jellyfish wash ashore after swarming North Carolina’s Outer Banks

    Thousands of cannonball jellyfish washed ashore along North Carolina beaches during a red drum spawning event.

  • Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny

    Within hours of Burkina Faso's second coup this year, the head of Russia's shadowy mercenary outfit Wagner Group was among the first to congratulate the new junta leader in West Africa. In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the mutinous soldiers for doing what “was necessary."

  • Ukraines Presidential Office: Red Cross silently tolerates Russias abuses

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 18:02 Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has reproached the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for ignoring Ukraine's request to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian prison camp in Olenivka.

  • US military developing tech, concept to resupply Pacific troops

    The government may require commercial planes and ships conducting military lift operations to carry technology that lets them navigate and communicate.

  • Russia destroys warehouses with humanitarian aid during morning attack on Kharkiv

    UKRAINKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 18:09 On the morning of 18 October, Russia launched six S-300 missiles in Kharkiv, as a result of which warehouses with humanitarian aid were destroyed. Source: Suspilne news outlet, citing Serhii Tymoshko, Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast; press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Quote: "There were no military facilities on this territory.

  • VIDEO: The Ocean Center in Daytona Beach is no longer operating has a temporary shelter for hurricane victims

    VIDEO: The Ocean Center in Daytona Beach is no longer operating has a temporary shelter for hurricane victims

  • White House brushes off questions on oil release; says ‘announcement’ coming Wednesday

    The White House on Tuesday brushed off questions about whether it will release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to deal with rising gas prices, even as it said an announcement will be coming tomorrow. “I don’t have anything to announce at this time… we are going to make an announcement tomorrow so I…

  • Oil futures settle sharply lower on reports that the U.S. may release more oil from the SPR

    Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, with U.S. prices down nearly 3%. The White House said President Joe Biden will speak about gasoline prices on Wednesday. That follows news reports that the administration is moving toward a release of at least another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve - the latest in a 180 million-barrel release program that began in the spring. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell $2.64, or 3

  • GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards of 2023: Top Cards for Travel, Rewards & More

    A credit card can be a powerful financial tool -- it can help build your credit score, allow you to earn rewards and travel, and get you cash back on all of your purchases. But with so many options...

  • Ezra Miller Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Felony Burglary In Vermont After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House

    The Flash actor, who has faced a series of complaints over their erratic behavior this past year, said last month that they are in treatment for "complex mental health issues."View Entire Post ›

  • Ukraine's foreign minister suggests that Zelenskyy terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13 Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has submitted for the President's consideration a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iran-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

  • Exclusive-Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.

  • How many games will the Aggies win in the second half of their schedule?

    How many games will the Aggies win in the second half of their schedule?

  • Senator blocks $75 million in U.S. military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

    Egypt has missed out on an additional $75 million in American military aid after a senior Democratic U.S. senator blocked the funding over concerns about Cairo's human rights record including holding political prisoners. Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, rejected an assessment offered by the U.S. State Department to justify the aid, which was subject to conditions under a law passed by Congress last year. The committee has jurisdiction over spending legislation including U.S. financial assistance for Egypt.

  • Singapore PM Warns US Chip Curbs Can Have ‘Wide Ramifications’

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned the US decision to curb supply of microchips to Chinese companies could have widespread consequences and greater decoupling between the top two economies may create a “less stable world.”Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Regain Lost Ground With

  • People of color more likely to be hospitalized with the flu – and less likely to get the vaccine, CDC finds

    Black, Hispanic and Native American people continue to be more likely to be hospitalized with the flu – and less likely to be vaccinated against it.

  • India government must set moderate divestment targets -official

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian government should focus on privatisation of state-run companies instead of chasing high divestment targets, a top finance ministry official said on Tuesday, pointing to market volatility and investors' shaky appetite for risk. Last fiscal year, the government raised just over 135 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) from the sale of stakes in state-owned firms, a fraction of its target of 1.75 trillion rupees and missing its divestment goal for a third straight year. "We should actually have moderate targets and more focus should be on privatising," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, told Reuters in an interview.