2

Musk Is Said to Take Twitter CEO Role, Reverse Life Bans

Katie Roof, Ed Hammond and Kurt Wagner
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant on top of leading Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Musk intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The billionaire is expected to remain CEO in the interim but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the person added. Twitter representatives declined to comment.

Musk’s acquisition puts the world’s richest man in charge of a struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling. Among Musk’s first moves: changing the leadership. Departures include Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012. Edgett was escorted out of the building, Bloomberg News reported.

Musk also intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, the person said. That means people previously booted off the platform may be allowed to return, a category that would include former president Donald Trump, the person said. It’s unclear however if Trump would be allowed back on Twitter in the near term.

Read more: Musk Closes $44 Billion Twitter Deal, Fires Top Executives

The takeover caps a convoluted saga that began in January with the billionaire’s quiet accumulation of a major stake in the company, his growing exasperation with how it’s run and an eventual merger accord that he later spent months trying to unravel.

The billionaire will bring immediate disruption to Twitter’s operations, in part because many of his ideas for how to change the company are at odds with how it has been run for years. He’s said he wants to ensure “free speech” on the social network.

Twitter banned Trump days after the 2021 Capitol insurrection, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.” With the former president widely expected to make another run for the White House in 2024, a return to Twitter could grant him an opportunity to turbocharge his message.

More broadly, Musk’s initiatives threaten to undo years of Twitter’s efforts to reduce bullying and abuse on the platform.

The prospect of less restrictive content moderation under Musk’s leadership has prompted concerns that dialogue on the social network will deteriorate, eroding years of efforts by the company and its “trust and safety” team to limit offensive or dangerous posts. On Thursday, Musk posted a note to advertisers seeking to reassure them he doesn’t want Twitter to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

As the Oct. 28 deadline neared, Musk began putting his stamp on the company, posting a video of himself walking into the headquarters and changing his profile descriptor on the platform he now owns to “Chief Twit.”

He arranged meetings between Tesla engineers and product leadership at Twitter, and he planned to address the staff on Friday, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter’s engineers could no longer make changes to code as of noon Thursday in San Francisco, part of an effort to ensure that nothing about the product changes ahead of the deal closing, the people said.

Read more: Twitter Faces Only Bad Outcomes If $44 Billion Musk Deal Closes

Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs since the transaction was announced in April, and Musk floated the idea of cost cuts to banking partners when he was initially fundraising for the deal. Some potential investors were told Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter’s workforce, which now numbers about 7,500, and expects to double revenue within three years, a person familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

While visiting Twitter headquarters on Wednesday, Musk told employees that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The past six months have been challenging for Twitter employees, who have primarily followed the ups and downs of the roller-coaster deal through the news headlines.

Many have been unhappy with Musk’s involvement and some have questioned his qualifications to run a social networking company. His support of a far-right political candidate in Texas, plus sexual harassment accusations from a former SpaceX flight attendant in May, have raised additional concerns. During a video Q&A with Musk in June, some employees mocked Musk on internal Slack channels. Others have ridiculed or chided him publicly on Twitter throughout the deal process.

(Updates with free speech debate from the 9th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk news - live: Twitter takeover complete as billionaire fires top executives, report says

    Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired

  • Self-Driving Cars Aren’t Dead. Lessons From Ford’s Big Flop.

    Just ask Ford Motor. More than a few pundits are taking a victory lap after the car maker slammed the brakes on its self-driving start-up, Argo A.I. Ford (ticker: F) wrote off its entire investment in Argo —$2.7 billion—in the third quarter.

  • Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs including CEO, reports say

    Elon Musk fired key Twitter executives Thursday, one of his first moves as the official owner of the social media platform. According to reports from the New York Times, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and other outlets, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde. The deal is done, according to multiple sources, which is what gave Musk the mandate to clean house among the executive ranks.

  • US Economy Shows Worst Is Yet to Come, With Cooling Just Starting

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy’s recent rebound is looking like a high-water mark for the expansion.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsWhile government data on Thursday revealed US gross domestic product rose 2.6% at an annualized rate in

  • Trump eyes return to Twitter as Elon Musk prepares to scrap bans - live updates

    Donald Trump could make a Twitter comeback as Elon Musk prepares to scrap permanent bans after his $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media company.

  • Twitter stock ticks up ahead of Friday's delisting as Elon Musk closes his buyout deal

    Shares of Twitter are moving higher in the final hour of trading ahead of the company going private following Elon Musk's acquisition.

  • Italy consumer morale at 9-year low as Meloni takes charge

    Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers fell in October, data showed on Thursday, underscoring the challenges facing new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who has inherited a rapidly slowing economy. Consumer sentiment was particularly glum, statistics bureau ISTAT reported, with the index plunging to a nine-year low as the surge in the cost of living erodes household savings. Meloni, who was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a right-wing coalition, faces a welter of problems for the euro zone's third largest economy which the Treasury says is now in recession.

  • Big Tech’s New Pitch: Digital Government Currencies

    Companies like Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Accenture are angling to play a role in the development of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. Big profits are at stake.

  • Finnair posts first quarterly profit since 2019

    Finland's national carrier Finnair on Friday posted its first positive quarterly comparable operating profit since the final quarter of 2019, although its net result remained in the red. Last month, the airline announced a new strategy in order to return to profitability after being hit by a triple blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian airspace closure and high fuel prices. Finnair began seeking new commercially-feasible routes after the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a short northern route.

  • Analysis-European retailers are on investors' naughty lists this Christmas

    The Christmas shopping period is unlikely to bring relief to European retailers that sell anything from running shoes to handbags as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes consumers and shrinks disposable income. The holiday season is traditionally a high point for the retail sector but even Europe's big names are warning of tough months ahead this year, and investors have punished them accordingly. Even companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, producing more mundane consumer-staple items like Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms, and giant Unilever have warned of pressure on consumers.

  • Electrolux suffers Q3 loss, braces for worse to come

    Europe's biggest home appliances maker Electrolux on Friday reported a third-quarter loss as costs soared, especially in North America, and demand slowed, and it predicted inflation and high interest rates to lead to further declines. The group made an operating loss of 385 million Swedish crowns in the third quarter ($35.1 million) from a year-earlier profit of 1.64 billion. The North America division reported a loss of 1.2 billion crowns.

  • Russian Defence Minister told Ministers of Defence of India and China about alleged "dirty bomb"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 14:12 Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, called Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Defence of India, and Wei Fenghe, the Minister of Defence of China, to tell them about a so-called "dirty bomb".

  • NatWest Shares Drop as Lender Warns on Costs and UK Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc missed estimates in the third quarter as it took bigger than expected charges for souring loans and warned of further gloom to come.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsThe UK’s biggest corporate lender rep

  • Analysis-Cracks appear in Credit Suisse comeback plans

    After months of reflecting, Credit Suisse's chairman Axel Lehmann revealed an overhaul "to rebuild Credit Suisse as a strong ... bank with a firm foundation, rock-solid like our Swiss mountains". The announcement of the blueprint early on Thursday triggered a sell-off in the bank's stock that lobbed more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion) off its market worth, almost a fifth of its value, taking its worth to less than 11 billion Swiss francs. Unusually, Swiss regulator FINMA too struck a guarded tone, saying it would keep close tabs on the bank as it rolls out its plan.

  • UK Plans to Syndicate New January 2038 Gilt

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Emese Bartha The U.K. hired banks for the syndicated launch of new January 2038-dated gilts, with the transaction planned to take place on Nov. 8, subject to demand, market conditions and other considerations, one of the lead managers said Friday.

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn – and immediately sacks top executives

    Elon Musk has sacked a raft of top Twitter executives and declared "the bird is freed" after completing his $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media company.

  • Twitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is among executives planning to depart as Elon Musk completes his $44 billion deal to take over the social network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With

  • Twitter: Both heavy moderation and an open platform 'can exist to some capacity,' professor says

    Carnegie Mellon University Professor Ari Lightman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk's impending acquisition of Twitter and the direction of the platform going forward.

  • Who owns Twitter and why is it being sold to Elon Musk?

    Tech billionaire reportedly completing acquisition of social networking giant

  • This Is How Long Experts See China Clinging on to Covid Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years into the pandemic, China is sticking to its Covid Zero policy despite heavy economic costs, growing unrest and isolation from the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMany expected President Xi