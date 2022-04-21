Musk says he’s raised $46.5B in funding for Twitter takeover

Elon Musk revealed Thursday that he has received letters committing to provide the $46.5 billion he has offered to purchase Twitter.

In an updated securities filing, the Tesla CEO also said that because Twitter has yet to respond to his proposal sent April 15 he is now “exploring” a tender offer to acquire shares directly from shareholders.

Musk said in the filing that he has committed roughly $21 billion in equity financing.

Another $13 billion for the purchase would come in the form of a debt commitment letter from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding.

Morgan Stanley has also offered to provide another $12.5 billion in margin loans, according to the filing.

While Twitter has not formally responded to Musk’s offer to take the company private, the social media platform did adopt a so called “poison pill.”

The plan would allow all other shareholders to acquire more shares at a steep discount if Musk collects more than 15 percent of available shares, functionally setting an upper limit on what percent of company stock Musk can own.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.