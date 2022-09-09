Musk Says Whistle-Blower Deal Lets Him Drop Twitter Purchase

Jef Feeley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. that a $7 million severance payment to a whistle-blower who raised questions about problems at the company gives him another reason to walk away from his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform.

Musk is trying to terminate his acquisition of Twitter after claiming the platform misled him and investors about the number of spam and bot accounts among its more than 230 million users. Twitter counters that Musk’s bot concerns are a pretext to get out of a deal in which the world’s richest person allegedly developed buyer’s remorse.

Musk’s lawyers, in a filing Friday, said as part of the purchase deal, Twitter needed to notify the billionaire before it spent $7.75 million in a separation agreement on June 28 with Peiter Zatko, the company’s former security chief. Musk’s lawyers said they learned of Zatko’s agreement Sept. 3 when Twitter filed paperwork in court. Zatko is scheduled to testify before a US Senate committee next week on his concerns about lax security, privacy issues and the number of bots on the platform. He has been subpoenaed to testify in the Twitter lawsuit, as well.

Both sides are gearing up for an October trial of Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to consummate the deal. Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Wednesday approved Musk’s request to add Zatko’s allegations to his counterclaims. But she denied his bid to delay the trial.

Twitter representatives didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

It’s the third time Musk has told Twitter officials he’s withdrawing his $54.20-per-share bid for the platform because of violations of the buyout agreement covering the transactions.

“This severance payment violated” the requirement that Twitter executives run the company “in the ordinary course of business” while the legal dispute over Musk’s efforts to torpedo the deal are hashed out.

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Revamp of Federal Software Buys Could Force Microsoft Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- The top Democratic senator responsible for government oversight is drafting legislation that would overhaul how the federal government buys software, a move that could force Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. and other technology companies to remove limits on how their products interact with those made by rivals.The draft bill, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg, would require agencies to move toward buying unlimited software licenses, rather than ones for a specific number of e

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Having a Bad Year by This Metric

    Lawsuits involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk are piling up. Wednesday, Reuters reported several new plaintiffs were added to a racketeering lawsuit, filed in June 2022, over Elon Musk’s endorsement of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The suit accuses Musk of pumping up the price of Dogecoin to profit and then letting it crash.

  • Sheriff identifies Cobb County deputies killed while attempting to make arrest

    Sheriff Craig Owens said the law enforcement community and the victims' relatives are "heartbroken" by the shocking loss of two veteran deputies.

  • Elon Musk Lawyer Cites Twitter’s Whistleblower Payment as New Reason to Drop $44 Billion Takeover

    The lawyer argued in a letter Friday that a roughly $7 million whistleblower payment made by Twitter gives the billionaire more ammunition to abandon a bid to buy the social-media business.

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • Kelsea Ballerini Teases Epic Collaboration in New Instagram Video

    Ballerini will team with two female forces!

  • Jeff Bezos' Defense of Queen Elizabeth Causes a Social Media Stir

    The death on September 8 of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has aroused an outpouring of sympathy around the world. Tributes pour in from everywhere for the monarch who had the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon , was one of the first CEOs to express his sadness and to offer his condolences to the British people.

  • Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder

    A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife. Vallow Daybell's attorneys asked 7th District Judge Steven Boyce late last month to ban cameras from the courtroom, contending that one news organization abused the privilege to videotape the proceedings when it repeatedly zoomed in on Vallow Daybell's face during an Aug. 16 hearing.

  • Revealed: Ginni Thomas’s links to anti-abortion groups who lobbied to overturn Roe

    Analysis of ‘amicus briefs’ shows how closely Clarence Thomas’s wife was entwined with rightwing effort to reverse 1973 ruling

  • Twitter Paid Whistle-Blower $7 Million for Silence, Lawyer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. paid a whistle-blower who raised questions about operational problems within the social media platform $7 million to secure his silence, according to a lawyer for Elon Musk.The payment was mentioned in passing at a Sept. 6 hearing in the lawsuit between Twitter and Musk over his attempts to cancel a $44 billion purchase of the company. “They’re paying the guy $7 million and making sure he’s quiet,” Musk attorney Alex Spiro said at the hearing. People familiar with the

  • Movie Producer Gets 6 Years for Scamming BlackRock Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hollywood producer will spend six years in federal prison for scamming a BlackRock Inc. trust out of more than $30 million it invested in his company.William Sadleir, 68, was sentenced on Friday by US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan, who also ordered him to pay nearly $32 million in forfeiture and restitution.Sadleir pleaded guilty in January to two counts of wire fraud for diverting a part of the $75 million that the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust had put in

  • Elon Musk Gives a New Reason to Cancel Twitter Deal

    Lawyers for Musk said on Friday that Twitter's severance payments to a former employee violate the merger agreement. They say it's a “separate and distinct” reason to terminate the deal.

  • Argentina's inflation rate expected to hit 95% this year

    Economists hiked their estimate for annual inflation in Argentina this year to 95%, a monthly poll published Friday by the central bank showed, as the country struggles to overcome a prolonged economic crisis marked by soaring prices. The latest forecast for surging consumer prices is 4.8 percentage points higher than the previous month's estimate. The analysts consulted by the central bank moderately raised their projection for Argentina's economic growth this year to 3.6%, up barely 0.2 percentage points compared to last month's poll.

  • Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

    Elon Musk contended that Twitter Inc's decision to pay millions of dollars to a whistleblower it had fired gives the world's richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company. In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood became a growth-investing legend in 2020, but that was two long years ago. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been struggling since her breed of disruptive growth stocks corrected sharply starting last year, but she's not altering her approach. Wood is still adding to some of her top growth stocks, even as they continue to sell off.

  • New way to track suspect credit card sales of guns and ammo

    A CBS News investigation found credit card companies initially resisted the proposal.

  • The US dollar is decimating world currencies. Here's how other countries are responding.

    Americans traveling outside the US will find that they are about 14% than they were at the beginning of the year.

  • Paul Volcker didn’t wait for inflation to get back to 2% before pivoting

    When did legendary inflation fighter Paul Volcker begin his pivot? With inflation still in double digits, notes David Rosenberg

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t