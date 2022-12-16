Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid

Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid
43
Nick Turner and Jeran Wittenstein
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is seeking new investors for Twitter Inc. at $54.20 a share, the same price he paid when he took the company private for $44 billion in October and kicked off a contentious overhaul.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The managing director of the billionaire’s family office, Jared Birchall, has been reaching out to potential backers this week, news site Semafor reported on Friday. Ross Gerber, who runs Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management and took part in the earlier Twitter buyout, confirmed the outreach.

The fundraising attempt follows a tumultuous stretch at Twitter, where Musk has slashed jobs, upended longstanding policies and reinstated banned accounts. Just this week, the company suspended several journalists that Musk said had put his family in danger by revealing location information about his private plane.

Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has acknowledged in the past that he paid too much for Twitter but has expressed confidence in its prospects in the long run.

“Obviously, myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now,” he said on a Tesla conference call in October. “The long-term potential for Twitter, in my view is, an order of magnitude greater than its current value.”

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A pitch document announcing the new investment opportunity described it as “a follow-on equity offering for common shares at the original price and terms, targeting a year-end close,” according to Semafor. The move followed “numerous” inbound requests to invest in Twitter, the document said.

Gerber said he plans to check with his clients — many of whom have large positions in Tesla — to gauge their interest in the Twitter offering.

Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April but then spent months trying unsuccessfully to get out of the deal. He has sold Tesla shares to help finance the purchase, and that has weighed on the stock, which is down 57% this year. As of this week, Musk had unloaded almost $40 billion in Tesla shares.

--With assistance from Dana Hull.

(Updates with confirmation of outreach in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk's team seeks new investors for Twitter - Semafor

    Musk's money manager, Jared Birchall, reached out to potential investors this week, offering shares of Twitter at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October, according to the report. Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

  • Tesla stock suffers worst week since 2020 as Elon Musk sells, large shareholder asks for new CEO

    Tesla shares wrapped up their worst week since 2020, as CEO Elon Musk sold billions in stock and faced a call from a prominent investor to step down.

  • Stock Market Timers Pony Up $25 Billion and Get Another Thrashing

    (Bloomberg) -- For all its twists and turns, the 2022 market has also been a story of patterns repeating. Stocks fall, shorts cover, quants buy, then everyone jumps back in just in time to get torched.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binanc

  • Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

    Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • Tesla stock tumbles another 4%, capping off rough week for investors

    The pain for Tesla investors is unending as a rough week nears an end. Tesla shares slipped another 4% today, dropping to multi-year lows and giving the stock a nearly 16% drop for the week, as of midday trading.

  • Binance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Sam Bankman-Fried’s fall from grace is complete, uneasiness is growing around the dominance that his rival Changpeng Zhao’s Binance holds in the cryptocurrency market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves

  • Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats blast Musk over Twitter bans: ‘Maybe try putting down your phone’

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats blasted Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday night for suspending several prominent journalists from the social media platform. “You’re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. “I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only…

  • FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as risk tolerance drops with hawkish central banks

    The greenback briefly fell after data showed U.S. business activity shrank further in December as new orders slumped to their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, while softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation. S&P Global said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 44.6 this month from a final reading of 46.4 in November.

  • Twitter suspends journalists who were reporting on Elon Musk

    Journalists from across publications have found themselves unable to access their accounts tonight.

  • Musk cashes out another $3.6 bln in Tesla stock

    STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday (December 15).A U.S. securities filing showed he sold 22 million Tesla shares earlier this week.It marks the second large chunk of stock he has cashed out since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter in October.It isn't clear if the sales are related to the Twitter purchase, but some investors are not happy, according to analysts.They are said to be upset by a perception Musk has moved his focus and resources to Twitter ahead of Tesla.There was no immediate response from the EV firm to a Reuters request for comment. Musk has now sold close to $40 billion in Tesla stock this year.His stake in the world's most valuable car company is down to 13.4%, compared to 17% a year ago.Tesla stock has fallen by half this year - underperforming both automakers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.Last week, Musk lost his title as the world's richest person, at least temporarily, while his Twitter management and tweets have also attracted political attention and blowback.Tesla itself is dealing with logistics challenges.In October it said it expected to miss this year's vehicle delivery target. But the firm is still more profitable than rivals, who have struggled to make money from selling electric cars.

  • Ford Raises Price of F-150 Lightning for Third Time This Year, to Nearly $56,000

    The increased price tag for the full-size, electric pickup is due to the rising cost of materials, the company said.

  • Americans are unsure whether to have trust in crypto following FTX collapse

    Yahoo Finance Live highlights how U.S. lawmakers, retail investors, and institutional buyers are viewing crypto currencies following the collapse of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest.

  • Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby: Bipartisanship 'good for the country'

    Shelby gave his farewell remarks to colleagues on the U.S. Senate floor. The senator is retiring after more than four decades in national politics.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • San Francisco 49ers defeat Seattle Seahawks to clinch division title

    It is San Francisco’s first division title since 2019.

  • Twitter needs a CEO ‘that isn’t Musk’ as Tesla stock suffers: Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock woes ever since CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter.

  • AT&T's Stock Is 'Less Attractive' As Customer And Dividend Worries Mount, Analyst Says

    Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery downgraded AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a $20 price target. The re-rating followed sustained outperformance in 2022, driving a less attractive relative valuation, mainly vs. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). Currently, the stock remains inexpensive on some valuation measures and could hold up well in a choppy market environment. However, the analyst expects 2023 to be another year of heavy investment, while strong KPI momentum

  • Coronavirus tally: White House makes renewed push for COVID preparedness ahead of holidays

    The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential COVID surges this winter, the Associated Press reported. COVID cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's. The administration is also encouraging states to make another push to persuade people to keep up with boosters, whi

  • Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody

    In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research. Binance, the industry leading centralized crypto exchange, in particular has seen a significant drawdown in funds.

  • Biden turns to country with documented child labor issues for green energy mineral supplies: 'It's egregious'

    The Biden administration announced this week that it would begin financing mining projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where mines often use child laborers.