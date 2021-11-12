Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock continues to fall

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. After making a promise on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold another chunk of his stock on Thursday after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker.

Musk sold about 640,000 shares for roughly $687.3 million, according to two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So far this week, the eccentric CEO has sold about 5.1 million shares worth about $5.69 billion.

About $1.1 billion of the proceeds will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. The options are part of a compensation package Musk and Tesla agreed to in 2018 that provided the CEO with options if Tesla hit certain financial targets. The company is now profitable and worth more than $1 trillion.

Filings from Wednesday disclosed that Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives has calculated that Musk has more than $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

Musk's sales so far amount to just over 3% of his stake in Tesla. He still owns about 167.5 million shares, or just under 17% of the company, according to the SEC filings and data provider FactSet.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets prompted heavy selling in the stock Monday and Tuesday. Shares have fallen for four out of five days this week, and they fell another 3.5% Friday.

While the stock has slid 16% this week, over the last 12 months it's up 150%.

Musk is Tesla's largest shareholder and is the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $278.7 billion.

Tesla Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, although Musk has announced the company will move its headquarters to Texas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Consensus Eludes Biden Team Weighing Fuel Price Action for Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- One hour after U.S. government data showed on Wednesday that American inflation had soared to a 31-year high, President Joe Biden vowed to fight the surge as “a top priority.”Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisKey to his administration’s response, Biden said in a

  • Elon Musk Sold $5 Billion of Tesla Shares – Should You Be Concerned?

    Elon Musk sold approximately $5 billion in shares, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, a move that comes just a few days following his Twitter poll on whether he should sell 10%...

  • Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Stock as Competitors Put on the Pressure

    Elon Musk sells over 4.5 million Tesla shares this week after posting a poll on Twitter about whether he should unload a tenth of his stake in the company and spurring controversy about taxation of the ultra-wealthy. Meanwhile, Rivian’s IPO, one of the US’s largest since Facebook, lifts off with an almost $88 billion valuation at market close on Wednesday. The IPO’s positive reception by investors spilled over into other EV stocks such as Nio and Fisker. Autonomous vehicle startup Aurora also had made its trading debut last week, the first AV company to go public, after the closure of its merger with a SPAC. With Tesla’s rivals cranking up the heat, Tommy Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, discusses his forward outlook for this burgeoning and increasingly competitive industry and for Tesla. Thornton also touches on gold, retail, and Chinese tech. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3C7kJb6

  • Britain should pay £400m Iran debt to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, says Jeremy Hunt

    Britain should pay its £400 million debt to Iran in the hope of securing the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Jeremy Hunt has said.

  • Indonesian is not Vietnam's second official language

    An infographic shared in multiple Twitter and Facebook posts claims that Indonesian has been recognised as Vietnam's second official language. This claim is false: Vietnamese is the only official language in Vietnam. The image was shared on October 7, 2021, to Twitter here, where it has been retweeted more than 700 times and liked more than 3,000 times. Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on October 26, 2021Translated to English, the Indonesian-language tweet reads: “FYI: *Indonesian* has b

  • Does This Huge Deal With Foxconn Make Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy?

    Lordstown said that it has reached a deal to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn. Is that enough to take on Ford?

  • CVS withdraws Supreme Court case on disability rights

    Advocates had feared the case would have far-reaching effects on disability rights.

  • The endangered Florida Torreya tree struggles along Apalachicola ravines

    Once growing to mature heights of 30 to 60 feet tall, the few remaining Torreya now rarely reach above 10 feet.

  • Tesla shares rise as Musk sells $5bn worth of stock after Twitter poll

    Tesla’s shares were up in Europe on Thursday morning as it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk offloaded roughly $5bn of its stock.

  • Amazon seeks FCC approval for over 4,500 more broadband satellites as competition mounts

    A flurry of low-Earth orbit satellite applications came in the past week. Among them was Amazon, looking to add thousands more to its proposed fleet.

  • Tesla: Musk’s 10% Stake Sell Not a Concern, Says Top Analyst

    Elon Musk has come good on his word; the Tesla (TSLA) CEO has begun offloading shares in a hurry after promising to abide by the results of a now-infamous Twitter poll he conducted which determined he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. This week, Musk has already sold roughly $5 billion of stock and Wedbush’s 5-star analyst Daniel Ives thinks he is “likely is on pace to complete his 10% ownership stock sale over the coming days.” Ives says it was common knowledge that Musk was due a he

  • Dow fights to reclaim perch at 36,000 with stock market set for weekly loss on inflation anxieties

    U.S. stock indexes climb Friday, with the Dow enjoying a bump from enthusiasm about a breakup of blue-chip component Johnson & Johnson.

  • Why Wait for a Crash to Buy? These 3 Top Stocks Are Already Down More Than 40%

    Three of last year's hottest stocks are trading 49% to 57% off their recent highs. Let's go shopping.

  • This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Looks Like It's About To Break Out

    Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares traded higher Thursday after the cryptocurrency mining stock is likely moving higher as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are both making gains today. Investors Business Daily also added the stock to its watchlist. Riot Blockchain closed up 8.3% at $39.53. Riot Blockchain Daily Chart Analysis The stock has been pushing higher and now has reached resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The $40 price level i

  • If you're worried about a stock market correction, Jim Cramer just mentioned 5 'borderline unstoppable' megatrends for the rest of 2021

    Inflation is at a 31-year high. But these Mad Money megatrends could help you fight back.

  • Theranos Investor Details His Frustration With Elizabeth Holmes

    (Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes grew so irritated with a probing Theranos Inc. investor that she offered to pay him more than five times what he paid for his stake to go away, he testified.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Alan Eisenman, a former money manager and financial planner from Houston, told jurors at Hol

  • Doubting that we could be in a stock-market bubble? Here’s the chart you need to see.

    Our call of the day from JonesTrading's chief strategist Michael O'Rourke says investors are ignoring history and a stock-market bubble that's bound to burst.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Share prices of AT&T (NYSE: T) hit a 52-week low of $24.54 on Nov. 4 after the company delayed the rollout of its C-band spectrum, a component of its new 5G network, pending an aviation safety review. CEO John Stankey, who took over the top spot last year, is returning AT&T to its telco roots after his predecessor ventured into a number of expensive, entertainment-related acquisitions. A key reason to consider AT&T stock is its wireless business, which has experienced strong growth.

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    Although this longtime dividend grower is in an out-of-favor industry, it's still on the verge of hitting a 25-year record.

  • 3 Stocks Than Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The following two healthcare stocks and one consumer stock have what it takes to produce lasting revenue growth in the coming five years -- and eventually, major share-price gains. People flocked to the company's platform for online medical visits, and revenue, patient visits, and the share price soared. As vaccinations took off and the pandemic eased, investors worried business at Teladoc would drop.