Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold around 4.4 million shares of the company on Tuesday, according to regulatory filings published on Thursday.

Musk, via Aaron Beckman, his power of attorney, filed a total of five Form 4s with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to cover all 138 individual transactions.

The value of the sales in the filings disclosed is so far is around $4 billion, per TechCrunch calculations.

The executive said in a tweet on Thursday: "No further TSLA sales planned after today".

The filings don't reveal why Musk sold his shares, something he's been wont to do. The money could possibly go towards his recent controversial plans to purchase social media platform Twitter, however, $4 billion seems to hardly make a dent in the $44 billion the acquisition will cost.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • What Elon Musk buying Twitter means for Tesla: Columbia Law professor

    Columbia Law School Professor John Coffee believes that it will be a challenge for Musk to juggle managing Tesla and Twitter simultaneously — on top of SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.

  • Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock after clinching a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapTesla’s chief executive of

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Just Sold a Bunch of Stock to Fund His Twitter Deal. Here’s How Much.

    Now investors know one reason Tesla stock has been dropping—CEO Elon Musk had a lot of shares to sell. Musk disclosed Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock sales Thursday evening on Form 4s filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk sold 4.4 million shares worth of Tesla (TSLA) stock worth about $4 billion, presumably to fund part of his purchase of Twitter (TWTR).

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion in Tesla stock following Twitter deal

    In a series of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission released late Thursday, Musk disclosed he sold about 4.4 million shares this week.

  • Tech Earnings Are a Reflection of the Postpandemic Economy. Facebook’s Parent Is Next.

    Musk’s Twitter deal includes $1 billion breakup fee, Robinhood is cutting staff after period of hyper growth, airlines maneuver on flight schedules ahead of summer, and other news to start your day.

  • Elon Musk jokes that Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is next on his company wish list

    Days after his bid to purchase Twitter for $44 billion was approved, Elon Musk may have set his sights on the next company he wants to buy.

  • Tesla stock loses $125 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the drop in Tesla shares amid Elon Musk’s Twitter deal.

  • Report: Cardinals pick up 5th-year option on QB Kyler Murray as contract extension looms

    Kyler Murray is eligible for a long-term contract extension this summer, something he's pushing for sooner rather than later.

  • Elon Musk Plans to Buy Twitter. Senate Democrats Have Some Questions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some key Senate Democrats are considering calling Elon Musk to testify on his plans to remake Twitter, amid broader calls in Congress for new regulations for tech and social media companies.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amaz

  • Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets

    Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but was likely to log its biggest monthly drop since September on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,899.00 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT, but had lost about 2% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,902.10.

  • Christina Hall Responded to the Shocking Allegations in Ant Anstead's Custody Filing: 'I'm a Good Mom'

    Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article did not include Christina Hall’s official response to media outlets. Christina Hall is fighting back on multiple fronts after her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson. The Christina on the Coast star both shared an Instagram with a cryptic caption about […]

  • ‘Take the money…and run’: Musk's quick deal for Twitter highlights weaknesses

    To understand the speed with which Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout offer, look no further than the dim view Wall Street holds over Twitter's ability to reach lofty financial goals announced after demands by activist investor Elliott Management in 2020. When Twitter reports quarterly financial results on Thursday, analysts expect user growth to lag behind what they need to reach aggressive 2023 growth targets that Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and then-chief executive of Twitter promised Wall Street. According to data from Refinitiv, Twitter is expected to miss this target and remain off track for the remainder of the year.

  • 2 worries for Tesla shareholders amid Musk's Twitter takeover

    Tesla investors are growing concerned about Elon Musk's bid for Twitter.

  • Michael Burry Takes a Dig at Elon Musk While Defending Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry defended short sellers in a tweet that appeared to address Elon Musk’s delicate position of funding his buyout of Twitter Inc. using some of his Tesla Inc. stake.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • President Biden’s Climate Ambitions Are All But Dead

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden came into office with more aggressive plans to fight what he called the “existential threat” of climate change than any of his predecessors. Three months into his presidency, he vowed to cut the carbon emissions of the world’s second-largest emitter in half by 2030, a pledge that helped re-establish American climate leadership on the global stage. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Ma

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • US says Russia plans to dismantle local governments across Ukraine and install its own puppet leaders

    Russia wants to set up new forms of government in territories it captures across Ukraine, the US official said.