Musk Shares Rare Photos Of His And Grimes' Son X Visiting Twitter HQ

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter to share pictures of his 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii during a visit to Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

X AE A-Xii was born in 2020 and is Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes.

In one of the pictures, Musk tweeted, "X in beautiful San Francisco."

X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

The photo was taken near a heart sculpture in San Francisco's Union Square.

In another picture, Musk shared his son's Twitter badge, which reads "X," with three dots.

And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

Musk has nine children, including a second child with Grimes, who was born via surrogate last year.

Musk shared these photos following reports of his company turning several conference rooms at the office into makeshift bedrooms.

Also Read: Elon Musk's First Tweet After Twitter Layoffs: 'No Choice When Company Is Losing'

Earlier in April, Musk shared the idea of turning Twitter's office building into a homeless shelter, saying that employees were not turning up due to the company's now-discontinued work-from-home policy.

It's been a while since Musk brought his son to Twitter's office. In October, Musk brought X to the office while meeting with Twitter staff on the day his Twitter purchase was finalized.

X reportedly played with his toys during the meeting, held in a second-floor conference room.

Musk likely had his son at Twitter headquarters for the Halloween party the day before the meeting, where many employees brought their children.

Photo: Courtesy of Dunk on flickr.

Story continues

See more from Benzinga

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.