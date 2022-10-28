Musk Starts Cutting Jobs at Twitter as Staff Seen Leaving With Boxes

4
Ed Ludlow
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has started to cut employees at Twitter Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

People who identified themselves as Twitter employees were seen leaving the company’s San Francisco headquarters carrying boxes of belongings. Internally, Slack channels lit up with suspicion that the departing people were enacting a hoax, and were not in fact laid off, people familiar with the matter said.

Still, Musk has been cutting -- and started right after the deal closed Thursday with several executives, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, people familiar with the matter have said.

The company has scheduled an employee meeting for next Wednesday, but some staff did not receive invitations, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Now Elon Musk says he won't fire 75% of Twitter's staff

    Elon Musk told Twitter employees Wednesday that he's not planning on laying off 75% of staff when he takes over the company, Bloomberg reports, citing "people familiar with the matter." This walks back what Musk reportedly said last week. The celebrity executive denied the previously reported number when he addressed employees at Twitter's San Francisco office on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk Moves Swiftly to Put Imprint on Twitter After Takeover

    The billionaire kicked off his ownership of Twitter with trademark gusto, firing top executives, tweeting jests about the company and vowing to dig into the thorny issue of content moderation.

  • Crypto exchange Binance, Musk's co-investor, to help Twitter with blockchain

    Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange that has invested $500 million into Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter Inc, is creating a team to work on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter, the company's spokesperson said on Friday. As one of Elon Musk's equity co-investors to fund his $44 billion deal, Binance said it will brainstorm plans and strategies that could help Elon Musk run the platform. The newly-formed team will explore how to build on-chain solutions to address Twitter's issues including proliferation of bot accounts, a problem Musk has repeatedly complained about and almost reneged his offer on.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees No Plans to Cut 75% of Jobs

    Elon Musk is telling Twitter employees there are no plans to cut 75% of jobs. Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Elon Musk owns Twitter: The story so far

    Good morning, Elon Musk owns Twitter. The week's festivities kicked off with Elon Musk paying a visit to Twitter HQ, on what we now know was the eve of the official deal close. Whimsical chaotic energy is definitely Musk's strong suit, so this is expected behavior, even if you can't imagine any other execs — like, say, Tim Cook, for example — carrying large porcelain objects into office lobbies to announce an acquisition close.

  • The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

    Shortly after changing his bio to "Chief Twit," Elon Musk posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he wrote. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's staff if he takes over.

  • Twitter Stock Will Be Delisted From NYSE As Musk Deal Set To Close

    TWTR stock rose as its deal with Elon Musk to acquire the company is set to close Friday. Twitter will be delisted from the NYSE.

  • Mortgage Applications At A Near 30-Year Low - Has The Federal Reserve Gone Too Far?

    Almost every day for the last several months, people have been subjected to a steady trickle of bad news about the state of America’s real estate market. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s impossible to avoid talk of the U.S. Federal reserve’s almost yearlong spree of raising interest rates to combat inflation. Although inflation remains stubbornly high, rate increases have been a drag on the housing market, making people ask, “Has the Fed killed the housing market?” When you look at s

  • As Maine’s winters shorten, tiny ticks threaten state’s mighty moose

    Shorter winters in Maine’s woodlands have created a huge problem for the state’s iconic moose, in the form of tiny blood-sucking ticks that thrive in warmer weather and which last year killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves. Now the northern New England state is studying a counter-intuitive solution to the climate-driven problem: can Maine help its moose population by allowing big game hunters to kill more rather than less of them each autumn? “We’ve seen that areas with lower moose density tend to have healthier moose with fewer ticks,” said state Moose Biologist Lee Kantar, who is running the study.

  • Tesla Investors Have One Less Worry: Stock Sales for the Twitter Deal

    Holders of the EV stock can now focus on whether the CEO will be distracted as he tries to turn around the social media company.

  • It happened: Elon Musk officially owns Twitter

    After months of legal drama, bad memes and will-they-or-won't-they-chaos to put your favorite rom-com to shame, Elon Musk has closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sealed the deal Thursday night, taking Twitter private and ousting a handful of top executives — CEO Parag Agrawal included — in the process. It's also no surprise that Gadde was among the first to go, in spite of being a well-respected figure in the company.

  • ‘More chaotic and addictive…or unusable’: Twitter users flock to mull life under Musk’s rule

    Twitter users predict that Donald Trump will return and that the site could become unusable.

  • Some US Farms Are So Dry the Dirt Is Repelling Fertilizer

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is rapidly expanding across America’s crop belt, making it so dry that in some grain fields fertilizer is evaporating from the soil and plants are struggling to grow.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5

  • Investors who stuck it out for Musk's Twitter deal set to reap rewards

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The world's wealthiest man is about to make a swath of already affluent investors even richer. Firms including Pentwater Capital, Millennium Management, Adage Capital Partners, and Greenlight Capital - which invest for wealthy clients - may earn hundreds of millions of dollars after Elon Musk closed his $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter on Thursday. Pension funds that invest for teachers, police officers and state workers in New York, California, Florida, and Wisconsin also stand to cash in.

  • T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

    The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong. Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named "Shen", the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 metres long and 4.6 metres high and weighs 1,400 kg.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Ends Rate Cuts; Mobilization Complete

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank cited the inflationary impact of the Kremlin’s recent call-up of reservists to fight against Ukraine in pausing its run of six consecutive interest rate cuts. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiki

  • American retirement savings and 401(k) balances take a huge hit. Gen Z has it worst.

    Many Americans have seen their retirement balances take a hit this year, but some generations have fared worse than others.

  • Ukraine to receive NASAMS air defense systems by end of November

    Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense systems from the United States by the end of November, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during a press event on Oct. 27, as reported by The Washington Post.

  • World Series 2022: What time is the game tonight, how to watch, odds and more

    The 2022 World Series features a star-studded matchup between Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and Houston Astros pitching ace Justin Verlander.

  • Meta Stock Is Plunging. Wall Street Rolled Out Downgrades After Earnings.

    Meta's third-quarter earnings missed, and the parent of Facebook said its 2023 expenses could top $100 billion, higher than expected.