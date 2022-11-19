Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has asked his more than 116 million Twitter followers whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the social media site.

With 22 hours left, the poll has already had more than 2.3 million votes with about 59% of respondents voting yes, down from as high as 64%. Musk said earlier Friday that there hadn’t been a decision made on Trump’s account, but he did reinstate accounts tied to conservative media personality Jordan Peterson and satirical website Babylon Bee.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” He earlier this week formally entered the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he had been teasing for months.

Musk has a history of polling his followers on everything from an edit button for Twitter, to selling shares in Tesla Inc. and even whether politicians or billionaires are more trustworthy.

