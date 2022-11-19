Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump

10
Tim Smith
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has asked his more than 116 million Twitter followers whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the social media site.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With 22 hours left, the poll has already had more than 2.3 million votes with about 59% of respondents voting yes, down from as high as 64%. Musk said earlier Friday that there hadn’t been a decision made on Trump’s account, but he did reinstate accounts tied to conservative media personality Jordan Peterson and satirical website Babylon Bee.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” He earlier this week formally entered the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he had been teasing for months.

Musk has a history of polling his followers on everything from an edit button for Twitter, to selling shares in Tesla Inc. and even whether politicians or billionaires are more trustworthy.

(Updates votes, adds detail on previous polls)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk begins unbanning some high-profile Twitter accounts, starting with Jordan Peterson and Kathy Griffin

    Twitter has lifted bans on some of its more controversial users, although it hasn't decided on Trump.

  • Beer sales abruptly banned in Qatar's World Cup stadiums

    In a reversal, FIFA World Cup organizers announced on Nov. 18 that beer would not be sold around the stadiums in Doha, Qatar. The Post's Steven Goff explains what the sudden change means for fans.

  • Garland names special counsel to lead Trump probes

    Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Nov. 18)

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Gave Donald Trump Pointed Criticism on His Debate Skills During 2020 Election

    Melania Trump made no secret of the fact that she didn’t love husband Donald Trump’s political ambitions when he was in the White House. She put on an appearance that she couldn’t care less about being first lady, but former Vice President Mike Pence is indicating she might have had more influence on her spouse […]

  • The exodus at Twitter may have been the plan all along, maybe?

    When Peter Clowes last updated his LinkedIn profile, he listed his role as "Layoff Survivor" at Twitter. While they weren't part of the 50% of Twitter employees who lost their jobs at the end of October in an unprecedented layoff at the social media outfit, as its 3,700 remaining staffers, they were presented with an ultimatum this week by Musk. The choice that he presented to them: commit to a new “extremely hardcore” Twitter, "working long hours at high intensity," or leave the company with three months of severance pay.

  • Elon Musk Forgets About Donald Trump

    Elon Musk began to lift the veil Friday on the messages that will be deemed acceptable on Twitter, thus drawing a content management policy eagerly awaited by many advertisers. The billionaire also lifted for the first time permanent suspensions affecting certain accounts. The account of comedian Kathy Griffin, which he himself suspended on November 7 after she impersonated him, is active again.

  • Fact check: Less than half of John Fetterman's votes were mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania race

    A third of all votes cast for John Fetterman were mail-in ballots.

  • Should You Increase Your Holdings in Murphy USA (MUSA)?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its October 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The results in October were excellent, and its LRT Economic Moat strategy returned 7.38%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022. LRT […]

  • This is what Elon Musk doesn’t understand about running Twitter

    #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown #Mastodon #Twittershutdown. The hashtags have been coming thick and fast – and getting more dramatic by the second. “This is my last Tweet.” “Here’s how to use Twitter’s media downloader – before it’s too late”.

  • Twitter’s Crypto Head and Staff Resign in Mass Musk Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Twitter Inc.’s crypto development team has left the company, part of a mass exodus of employees since new owner Elon Musk issued a blanket ultimatum to staff.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fea

  • How to split the check with friends when dining out

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Rachelle Akuffo examine recent trends in how acquaintances are choosing to split costs when dining out or from home, as restaurant and grocery prices continue to rise.

  • Jaguar Land Rover to Recruit Fired Twitter and Facebook Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover said it was looking to recruit workers who’ve been fired by technology companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc. to fill digital and engineering vacancies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseFTX’s New

  • From Apollo to DZ Bank, funds snap up bargains in UK pension scramble

    Credit funds at Blackstone, Apollo, DZ Bank and Astra Asset Management picked up bargains from UK pension funds during their scramble for cash, and some say pension schemes are still offloading assets as pressures persist. British defined benefit pension funds were caught up in market turmoil in September caused by UK government plans for unfunded tax cuts, forcing them to sell assets quickly to raise cash. Nearly two months on the defined benefit pension funds, which pay pensions benefits at a fixed level, continue to scramble for cash to top up balance sheets gaps and meet collateral calls on their liability driven investments.

  • Twitter outages spike after Musk shuts offices

    The number of data outages reported on Twitter soared by nearly 1,800pc in the nine hours after Elon Musk ordered the temporary closure of the company's offices.

  • Dubai’s Vacant Palm Island Plots Reveal Risks of Luxury Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For 14 years, Muhammad Azam has been waiting for construction to start on a five-bedroom luxury villa he bought on the largest -- but least developed -- of Dubai’s famous palm-shaped artificial islands that jut out into the Persian Gulf.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over

  • Elon Musk Holds Twitter Poll on Whether to Reinstate Trump’s Account

    At press time, more than 1.9 million votes had been cast

  • Tesla stock drops to 2-year low as Musk manages Twitter chaos

    Yahoo Finance Live weighs in on Tesla shares as the EV developer is residually impacted by CEO Elon Musk's new task of managing Twitter.

  • The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights

    Maybe “leaving it to the states” is a decision pro-choice voters can get behind — for now, at least

  • Your Local Barista Wants Better Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. baristas, on strike Thursday at about 100 locations across the nation demanding better pay and treatment, were attempting to grab the company’s attention by disrupting business.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedTwitter Staff Wipeo

  • Garland appoints special counsel to oversee DOJ investigations into Jan. 6, classified documents at Trump’s home

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that former federal prosecutor Jack Smith has been appointed as special counsel to lead the Department of Justice probes into the Jan. 6 insurrection and classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.