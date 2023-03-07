Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

283
BARBARA ORTUTAY
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. And then, sometimes, you get your job back — if you want it.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until recently was employed at Twitter, logged in to his computer last Sunday to do some work — only to find himself locked out, along with 200 others.

He might have figured, as others before him have in the chaotic months of layoffs and firings since Elon Musk took over the company, that he was out of a job.

Instead, after nine days of no answer from Twitter as to whether or not he was still employed, Thorleifsson decided to tweet at Musk to see if he could catch the billionaire's attention and get an answer to his Schrödinger’s job situation.

“Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?” he wrote on Monday.

Eventually, he got his answer after a surreal Twitter exchange with Musk, who proceeded to quiz him about his work, question his disability and need for accommodations (Thorleifsson, who goes by “Halli,” has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair) and tweet that Thorleifsson has a “prominent, active Twitter account and is wealthy" and the “reason he confronted me in public was to get a big payout.” While the exchange was going on, Thorleifsson said he received an email that he was no longer employed.

Late Tuesday afternoon, however, Musk had a change of heart.

“I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” he tweeted. “He is considering remaining at Twitter.”

Thorleifsson did not immediately respond to a message for comment following Musk's tweet. In an earlier email, he called the experience “surreal.”

“You had every right to lay me off. But it would have been nice to let me know!” he tweeted to Musk.

Thorleifsson, who lives in Iceland, has about 151,000 Twitter followers (Musk has over 130 million). He joined Twitter in 2021, when the company, under the prior management, acquired his startup Ueno.

He was lauded in Icelandic media for choosing to receive the purchase price in wages rather than a lump sum payout. That's because this way, he would pay higher taxes to Iceland in support of its social services and safety net.

Thorleifsson's next move: “I’m opening a restaurant in downtown Reykjavik very soon,” he tweeted. “It’s named after my mom.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • When her cheer teammates didn’t show up, this 8-year-old competed solo — and won 1st place

    “It was like butterflies were tickling my body and my belly,” Peyton Thorsby recalls.

  • Wild players ditch themed warmup jerseys on Pride Night

    The Minnesota Wild decided against wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys before taking on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

  • Commanders, Falcons, Panthers among teams reportedly not expected to pursue Lamar Jackson

    The Ravens left Jackson free to negotiate with suitors on Tuesday. Some of the NFL's most QB-needy teams reportedly aren't interested.

  • Agents added to US Northern border amid crossing spike

    Federal authorities have added 25 border patrol agents at a section of the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec in response to a spike in illegal crossings. The team, which started on Monday, will help to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities in the sector that includes the border areas of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of upstate New York, a U.S. Custom and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement. Last month, the death of a Mexican man who had just entered Vermont from Canada illegally highlighted the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say.

  • 'I hate him passionately’: Tucker Carlson was fed up with Trump after the 2020 election

    Testimony, private text messages and emails from top Fox News journalists and executives were made public Thursday in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

  • How passengers teamed up to restrain man on chaotic flight

    A passenger who helped restrain a threatening man on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston said Tuesday that the entire chaotic episode was over within seconds thanks to teamwork. Simik Ghookasian said in a telephone interview that he was seated several rows behind the man, who had quietly tried to open an airliner’s emergency door before trying to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon, according to prosecutors. “I heard the guy getting louder and louder and I thought it was just an argument, but he started yelling and screaming and threatening people, threatening to kill them,” said Ghookasian, a Los Angeles government contractor flying to Boston on United Flight 2609 on Sunday for work.

  • FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

    U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss. The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market.

  • Some parents misled others about their kids' covid status, study finds

    Some parents in the United States were dishonest about their children having the coronavirus or did not follow testing and quarantine guidelines, according to a study published Monday. The parents' behaviors could have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus, said the study's authors, who included researchers from U.S. and British universities.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The study, though, may not be demograp

  • Four dead after two small planes collide midair and land in Florida lake

    Four people on board two small airplanes died Tuesday in central Florida after the planes collided midair and landed in a lake, authorities said.

  • 2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 rescued alive and back in US

    Two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, while the other two were rescued alive, officials announced Tuesday. The survivors -- Eric James Williams and Latavia "Tay" McGee -- have returned to the U.S., their families said. The four Americans -- Williams, McGee, Zindell Brown and McGee's cousin Shaeed Woodard -- arrived Friday morning in Matamoros, Mexico, which is in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas just south of Brownsville, Texas.

  • US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

    The Biden administration sued to block JetBlue Airways' $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, saying Tuesday that the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers. The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit to find cheaper options to JetBlue and other airlines. Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference to announce the antitrust lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

  • Fox chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings

    Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath that he believes the 2020 presidential election was free, fair and not stolen, according to court filings released Tuesday in a lawsuit over Fox News’ coverage of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims. “The election was not stolen,” he said later.

  • Keanu Reeves inspired the name of a new 'extremely deadly' fungicide: 'Thanks, scientist people!'

    Reeves, 58, returns to one of his most famous characters in the new "John Wick: Chapter 4."

  • U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Missouri state law that declared several federal gun laws "invalid" is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its bid to get the law tossed out. At issue was a measure Republican Governor Mike Parson signed into law in 2021 that declared that certain federal gun laws infringed on the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City, Missouri, said the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.

  • Backlash grows against Europe's efforts to restrict cars in cities

    A fierce backlash has emerged in recent months against restrictions and plans in European cities to all but rid them of the bulk of their automobiles.

  • Under pressure, Starbucks CEO agrees to testify before US Senate panel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz has agreed to testify this month before a U.S. Senate committee after earlier resisting requests to appear and answer questions about the company's compliance with labor law. Schultz will testify on March 29 before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the company and panel chairman Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday. Schultz, who is stepping down from his post this month, had earlier declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify before the panel on March 9.

  • Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing

    Police searched an Illinois home twice for signs of Richard Maedge, 53, after he disappeared in April 2022. In December, his wife discovered his body while looking for ornaments

  • Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China needs the capability to shoot down low-earth-orbit Starlink satellites and defend tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, according to Chinese military researchers who are studying Russia's struggles in Ukraine in planning for possible conflict with U.S.-led forces in Asia. A Reuters review of almost 100 articles in more than 20 defence journals reveals an effort across China's military-industrial complex to scrutinise the impact of U.S. weapons and technology that could be deployed against Chinese forces in a war over Taiwan. The Chinese-language journals, which also examine Ukrainian sabotage operations, reflect the work of hundreds of researchers across a network of People's Liberation Army (PLA)-linked universities, state-owned weapons manufacturers and military intelligence think-tanks.

  • Someone Asked Millennials And Gen Z How Hard It Is To Buy A House, And They Did Not Hold Back

    "Every time I feel like I'm getting close to having enough for a down payment, the prices skyrocket, rates increase, or I need to drop a few grand on fixing something else. It's like being a mule chasing after a carrot on a rod."

  • As Ja Morant steps away, a moment of truth in Memphis and the development of the Grizzlies' franchise

    The kind of pressure Memphis now feels threatens to undercut the championship chase of one of the NBA’s most dynamic young teams.