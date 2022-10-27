Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

5
Ed Hammond and Ed Ludlow
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Musk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on track to close Friday, denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office, said the people, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public.

The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers. Earlier on Thursday, Musk posted a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink. He changed his Twitter profile description to read “Chief Twit.”

Read More about Musk’s visit to Twitter HQ

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

    Shortly after changing his bio to "Chief Twit," Elon Musk posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he wrote. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's staff if he takes over.

  • Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

    "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands. Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

  • Tech Leads Rally as Chinese Stocks in Hong Kong Extend Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended their recovery from a rout earlier this week, as investors focused on a slew of earnings and awaited further policy guidance following the Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a ga

  • Stocks Resume Rally With Slower Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced, with US futures bouncing back from tech earnings worries while Hong Kong’s benchmark gauge rallied for a second day. The dollar stabilized after a two-day drop. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineAn index of global shares is headed for a f

  • Oil Gains for Third Day as Record US Exports Buoy Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day after the US reported record exports of crude and fuel and a softer dollar made commodities more attractive.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate climbed above $88 a barrel after gaining almost 4% over the prio

  • Y'all really made Mark Zuckerberg defend himself to investors because of your memes

    On today's quarterly earnings call, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on the defensive when it comes to the company's investment in the metaverse. Once again, the company lost more than $3 billion dollars to its Reality Labs division this quarter, and Meta's net income took a big hit. Since rebranding from Facebook to Meta, Zuckerberg's company has gotten a lot of flack for its complete nosedive into the metaverse.

  • Chipmakers in ‘Unprecedented’ Slump Rule Out Quick Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. offered a gloomy view of the chip market in their latest quarterly reports, dashing hopes of a quick rebound for the $550 billion industry. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineDallas-based TI, whose chips go into eve

  • China’s Property Crisis Is Fueling Record Loss in BEA Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property debt crisis is deepening challenges for creditors. The latest is a record drop in bonds from a Hong Kong-based lender with a comparatively high rate of soured loans to the sector. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineAlmost 9% of Bank of Eas

  • California attorney general demands Albertsons delay $4-billion dividend ahead of possible Kroger merger

    Several state attorneys general, among them California's Ron Bonta, have demanded that Albertsons delay paying a $4-billion dividend to investors until after the company's merger with competitor supermarket chain Kroger is reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission.

  • Zuckerberg Asks for ‘Patience’ as Meta’s Costs Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukrain

  • Saudi energy minister slams release of oil reserves as 'mechanism to manipulate markets'

    Saudi Arabia’s energy minister on Tuesday criticized nations that are releasing emergency oil reserves, saying it would be "painful" in the months to come.

  • Boeing reports $3.3 billion loss as KC-46, other defense programs drag

    Boeing's defense sector results have pulled the company deeply into the red so far in 2022.

  • Why Tesla Stock Rose Today

    Elon Musk reportedly met with a Mexican governor regarding a potential new investment south of the Texas border.

  • SE Asian ministers discuss Myanmar crisis, without any Myanmar representative

    Southeast Asian foreign ministers began meeting in Jakarta on Thursday to discuss how to kick-start a stalled peace process in military-ruled Myanmar, where dozens have been killed in recent weeks as violence escalated. The meeting at the secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Indonesian capital will not be attended by any representatives from Myanmar. Myanmar's generals have been barred from high-level ASEAN meetings since last year, when the army ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, detaining her and thousands of activists and launching a deadly crackdown that has given rise to armed resistance movements.

  • Rabbi Says He Was Barred Entry to Saudi Investment Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Israeli-American rabbi said he was blocked from entering Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday despite securing an invite from the organizers. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Accor Aims to Combat Inflation With Pricing Power

    The summer in Europe and the U.S. has been especially good for tourism, and in turn for Accor. The Paris-based operator of about 5,357 hotels globally regained its pre-pandemic performance on key financial measures. This enhanced pricing power could help insulate the lodging company from rising inflation, by offsetting those costs with revenue gains on […]

  • Alphabet’s Quarterly Earnings No Longer a Sure Thing

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology powerhouse Alphabet Inc. thrilled investors during the bull market by consistently reporting stronger-than-expected sales and earnings. Those days are over.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineDisappointing quarterly updates from the Google parent

  • Facebook parent Meta's revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

    Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising sales as it faces competition from TikTok's wildly popular video app. The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent while its main source of revenue is faltering. The quarterly results from Meta Platforms Inc. sent its stock tumbling 19% in after-hours trading to $105.20.

  • RFK grandson says he just returned from fighting in Ukraine

    Robert Kennedy’s grandson announced on Instagram that he had just returned from fighting for Ukraine, having secretly enlisted to battle the Russian invasion as part of the country’s international fighting force. Conor Kennedy, the grandson of the former attorney general and presidential candidate, posted on his account earlier this month that he was “deeply moved”…