Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM KRISHER and MATT O'BRIEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.

Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday. That letter was included in a filing from Twitter with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake.

Shares of Twitter Inc. tumbled more than 5% at the opening bell Monday.

A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.

The lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company’s testing methods. But they contend that’s “tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests.” Musk wants data so he can do his own verification of what he says are Twitter’s lax methodologies.

The lawyers say that based on Twitter’s latest correspondence, Musk believes the company is resisting and thwarting his information rights under the April merger agreement.

“This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” the letter says.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said the company has consistently estimated that fewer than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake. Twitter has disclosed its bot estimates to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.

The bot problem also reflects a longtime fixation for Musk, one of Twitter’s most active celebrity users, whose name and likeness are often mimicked by fake accounts promoting cryptocurrency scams. Musk appears to think such bots are also a problem for most other Twitter users, as well as advertisers who take out ads on the platform based on how many real people they expect to reach.

Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn’t stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee.

The Twitter sale agreement allows Musk to get out of the deal if there is a “material adverse effect” caused by the company. It defines that as a change that negatively affects Twitter’s business or financial conditions.

——-

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Have Good News for Europe

    Europe, where Tesla has just opened a production site, is an important market for the electric vehicle manufacturer and its CEO.

  • Elon Musk Has a Message for The CIA

    Elon Musk is almost everywhere. When it's not news about one of his multiple companies -- Tesla , SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink -- he posts about politics, geopolitical affairs, or engages with his millions of followers on a variety of topics, ranging from his states of mind to metaphysical questions such as happiness. For two months, since April to be precise, he has monopolized the headlines with his ongoing acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

  • 8 Instant Health Benefits of Quitting Drinking, According to Experts

    Imagine there was a beverage you could drink that would improve your mood, reduce your risk of numerous diseases—including different types of cancers—and potentially help prevent accidents, injuries, and even lost days of work due to plain old bugs like the common cold. Oh, and it could help you lose weight, too. Cheers!Now imagine that there's a drink that does the opposite—spiking your risk of cognitive decline, making you more vulnerable to illnesses ranging from cancer to colds, and increasi

  • Analysis-China's economic headwinds chill its wary new homebuyers

    After two years of hunting, Volar Yip has put his dream of buying a new home in China's southeastern city of Foshan on ice, anxious about making a major financial commitment amid a significant slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 32-year-old owns a media studio and many of his clients, which include government departments, are now cutting advertising budgets. His decision to hold back on a house purchase, which would have moved him closer to his daughter's school, comes even as banks cut mortgage rates.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Here's Why

    Ninety-one-year-old Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11. No wonder investors around the world watch his equity portfolio closely, hoping to glean insights that'll help them build wealth too. Buffett reports equity holdings quarterly for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate he chairs.

  • Impressed shoppers say this fan can cool down a room 'instantly' — and it's $20 off

    This silent beauty might just save your summer.

  • Los Angeles mayoral race has spurred endorsements from Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and Magic Johnson. What to know

    The Tuesday mayoral primary in Los Angeles could signal a shift for a city known nationally as a progressive trendsetter.

  • How The Boys and Doctor Strange 2 Wound Up With the Same A-List Cameo

    The following contains casting spoilers from The Boys’ Season 3 premiere and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ mid-credits bonus scene. Talk about a “super” coincidence. One of the last sequences from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the cold open to Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys shared a surprise, A-list […]

  • Tech war: Chinese database software vendor shrugs off sanctions risk on using open-source code from Oracle's MySQL system

    A Chinese software vendor has brushed aside speculation that its enterprise product, which uses code from Oracle Corp's MySQL open-source relational database management system, faces the risk of sanctions amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. Beijing Wanli Open Source Software Co recently indicated that its open-source database system GreatDB, used by major state-owned firms like China Mobile and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is not threatened by sanctions or suspens

  • Inflation hits harder after decades of shrinking middle class

    Widening gaps in income and wealth mean even moderate inflation threatens the household budgets of the most American families

  • If I hit my macros and calories, does it matter what foods I eat if I want to lose fat and maintain muscle?

    Overall calories and macros determine fat loss, but whole foods keep you fuller and make it easier to hit your goals, diet coach Nick Shaw said.

  • Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains in tech

    Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Monday led by more gains in big tech companies. The benchmark index is coming off its eighth losing week in the last nine. The Nasdaq rose 1.2% and the Dow rose 0.5%.

  • UN climate chief: Don't give in to despair on global warming

    Nations must keep up hope and focus on tackling global warming despite the many obstacles now to international cooperation — including the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, food shortages and rising energy costs, the U.N. climate chief urged Monday. Patricia Espinosa, whose second term as head of the U.N. climate office ends this year, spoke at the start of a 10-day meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world will try to lay the foundations for this year's international climate summit in Egypt. “I appeal to all of you, especially in these difficult and challenging times, not to lose hope, not to lose focus, but to use our united efforts against climate change as the ultimate act of unity between nations,” she said.

  • U.S. Women’s Open: American Mina Harigae takes home $1,080,000, the largest second-place prize in women’s golf history

    In 2020, Mina Harigae played on the Cactus Tour and took home paychecks in the neighborhood of $2,000.

  • Did SpaceX Really Save Taxpayers $40 Billion?

    This is why, when NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (himself a former senator) told a Senate subcommittee last month that price competition from SpaceX helped save taxpayers $40 billion on the cost of military space launches, well, as an investor that got my attention right away. Nelson was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, and talking about what funding NASA needs to accomplish all the missions it wants to accomplish.

  • I'm an interior designer — and I've just updated your entire backyard with sale finds

    Everything your patio needs to be in tip-top shape for summer.

  • The Jubilee has shown that the Cambridges are the monarchy’s future

    The Queen set the tone in her Platinum Jubilee message, expressing the hope that “the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm”.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter is in 'material breach' of merger agreement

    Elon Musk says Twitter won't cough up the data to disprove that more than 5% of its users are bots.

  • The Taliban forbid videos like this with model Laila Naseri, so now she's in Iowa

    As a model in pre-Taliban Afghanistan, Laila Naseri posed, moved and acted in scenes like this. That's why she was forced to leave.