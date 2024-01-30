Musk touts Neuralink's first patient as a big step. Experts say it's part of long legacy.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Neuralink company announced it had implanted the first patient with its brain chip technology. The work builds on decades of research from academic labs and other companies, connecting human brains to computers to address human diseases and disabilities.

The first paralyzed patient was implanted with a so-called brain-computer interface around 2006 through a company called Cyberkinetics founded out of Brown University. Some of the researchers involved in that effort are now working with Musk at Neuralink.

More recently, brain-computer interfaces have helped paralyzed people walk again, begun restoring touch and speech, and helped people with other movement problems, such as stroke, Parkinson's and ALS. They've also been used to treat brain disorders, including depression, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Many of the brain-computer interfaces write signals into the brain through electrical stimulation. Other interfaces are placed into the brain to "read" the voltage put out by firing brain cells.

Elon Musk shows the Neuralink disk implant in this video grab from an online presentation on August 28, 2020. Neuralink said FDA clearance for its first in-human clinical study is "an important first step" for its technology, which is intended to let brains interface directly with computers.

How does the Neuralink implant work?

The Neuralink device records activity from electrodes placed next to individual brain cells making it possible to read out the person's intended movements.

The company has said it is looking for volunteers to participate who have limited function in all four limbs due to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or have had a spinal cord injury at least a year ago from which they have not significantly recovered. Volunteers must be willing to allow the company's R1 Robot to surgically place an implant in a region of their brain that controls their body's intended movement. They must also agree to participate in six years of training and follow-up sessions.

The Musk invention doesn't get a person moving. For that, there has to be a second intervention.

To restore movement for a person whose limbs don't move, the microelectrodes that "read" brain signals have to be connected via a “digital bridge” to the spinal cord which then stimulates movement, said Grégoire Courtine, a Swiss neuroscientist who works in the area and helped co-found a company Onward Medical to commercialize the work.

Grégoire Courtine holds up the array that's implanted on the spinal cord of paralyzed patients.

"Currently, Neuralink has only implanted a chip in the brain," he said via e-mail. "We have already linked our neurostimulation platform with (a brain-computer interface) device to restore movement after paralysis. We welcome the opportunity to do the same with the Neuralink device."

Other brain technologies

Other companies and researchers are working with similar devices as well as with devices that read from large populations of brain cells, which can be used, for instance, to decode the silent speech the people use in their own heads, said Richard Andersen, a neuroscientist at Caltech, who is doing this work. This could enable people who can't speak at all to be able to articulate their thoughts, he said.

Andersen, a professor of Biology and Biological Engineering, is also using ultrasound technology to read brain activity using less invasive technology. With this kind of device, a "window" would need to be installed into the skull, allowing ultrasound waves to pass into the brain, but electrodes would not need to be precisely placed deep inside the brain as with other devices, he said.

Paralyzed man walks with Bluetooth device. (Credit: EPFL / AP)

While devices like deep brain stimulators have long been used in Parkinson's disease to provide signals to the brain, Andersen said his group and others are using similar "write-in" devices, but with much smaller stimulating electrodes, to restore the sense of touch to people with paralysis and loss of touch sensation. Eventually, he said, the same device used to help read a paralyzed person's intent to move could help the person sense an object, so they could, for example, pick up a can of soda without crushing it and bring it to their mouth to take a sip.

Andersen said he hopes products like this will be commercially available for people with paralysis in the not-too-distant future.

"That would be the goal for many of us (in the field)," he said, with other medical uses to follow. "Neurotech more broadly is a rapidly accelerating area."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Musk's Neuralink implants first patient. It's part of a long legacy.