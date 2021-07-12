Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. In the runup to Tesla Inc.’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Elon Musk called the combination a “no brainer,” a one-stop shop for electric cars and the solar panels to recharge them. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Tesla CEO will have to defend the $2.5 billion deal under oath in a shareholder lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM KRISHER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the runup to Tesla Inc.'s 2016 acquisition of a company called SolarCity, Elon Musk hailed the deal as a “no brainer" — a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs.

It didn't exactly work out that way.

On Monday in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Tesla CEO will testify about the $2.5 billion deal in a shareholder lawsuit that alleges that Tesla's acquisition was rife with conflicts of interest, overlooked SolarCity's fundamental weaknesses and unsurprisingly failed to produce the profits Musk had promised.

Questioned under oath, Musk plans to defend the purchase as a justifiable acquisition.

At the time of the all-stock purchase, Musk was SolarCity's largest stakeholder and its chairman. Seven shareholder lawsuits, consolidated into one, alleged that Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties in bowing to Musk’s wishes and agreeing to buy the struggling company. In what the plaintiffs call a clear conflict of interest, SolarCity had been founded by Musk and two of his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive.

Last August, a judge approved a $60 million settlement that resolved claims made against all the directors on Tesla's board except Musk without any admission of fault. That left Musk, who refused to settle, as the sole remaining defendant. The trial that begins Monday had been scheduled for March of last year but was postponed because of the viral pandemic.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, called the acquisition a “clear black eye” for Musk and Tesla, in large part because SolarCity has failed to turn a profit.

“It basically was putting good money after bad,” Ives said. “For all the successes and all of the unimaginable heights Musk has achieved, this is one of the lowlights.”

Most investors, Ives said, place no value on the company's solar business.

“I just think Musk and Tesla underestimated the challenges and the hurdles that the business brings,” he said.

That said, Ives said he thought Tesla's energy business could still become “modestly successful.”

Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not answer a message Friday seeking comment about the lawsuit. In its 2020 annual report, the company argued that the lawsuit was without merit and that Tesla would vigorously defend itself.

“We are unable to estimate the possible loss or range of loss, if any, associated with these claims,” the company report said.

Tesla's energy generation and storage business generated $1.9 billion in revenue last year — 24% more than it did the previous year. Much of that revenue came from selling battery storage units. Tesla doesn't specify whether the business made a profit, and it also has debt and expenses.

The lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs contends that Musk drove the decision to acquire SolarCity despite his clear-cut conflict of interest.

Musk has a history of fighting government agencies and lawsuits. He was forced to pay a $20 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission for making statements on Twitter about having the money to take the company private when he didn't. But he won a defamation lawsuit that was filed by a British diver involved in the rescue of a Thai soccer team that was trapped in a flooded cave. Musk had called the man “pedo guy” on Twitter.

Even if the trial ends with Musk having to pay personally for the whole SolarCity deal, $2.5 billion won't much hurt the world's third-wealthiest person. Forbes magazine has estimated that Musk is worth roughly $163 billion.

Ives suggested that while any such payment wouldn't seriously affect Musk's wealth, it would damage his reputation for choosing acquisitions.

Musk is fighting the lawsuit after others have settled “because that’s what Musk does,” Ives said. “I think Elon believes this was the right deal and still does.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.

  • Biggest lesson from Afghanistan, the limits of American military power: Christie

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • This pizza chain owner who pays $16 an hour says there's no labor shortage, just a shortage of businesses willing to pay a decent wage

    Michael Lastoria, CEO of &pizza, told Insider he hasn't struggled to staff his 51 restaurants because he pays workers $16 an hour on average.

  • Supermarkets are stockpiling to get ahead of inflation

    This time last year, consumer panic-buying decimated the baking aisle at my local supermarket. I know because I tried in vain to find yeast and flour for a good three weeks. By the time grocery shelves returned to a somewhat normal state, I had developed a permanent chip on my shoulder toward the neighbors I saw scurrying about with 20 cans of chicken noodle soup in their carts. But now, supermarkets themselves are doing the stockpiling, loading up on certain products before the grocery biz expe

  • Which restaurant chains have the unhappiest employees?

    By now, you’ve probably heard that the restaurant industry has been facing a labor shortage, and hopefully you haven’t fallen for the the false narrative that the reason for it is “people just don’t wanna work.” As we’ve written about before, one of the primary factors contributing to the labor shortage is that, depending on the employer, working in the restaurant industry can be a lousy way to make a living: unlivable wages, rude (and occasionally physically aggressive) customers, unsafe workin

  • Manufacturing Delays Are Making It Harder To Get These 6 Things

    Manufacturing increased in May for the 12th straight month following the economic contraction of April 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). That's a powerful statement about...

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • A Virginia courier company is trying to poach Amazon drivers who stop for coffee at gas stations. It blames the labor shortage

    American Dedicated Logistics managers are spending 60% of their time trying to poach drivers at malls and truck stops, to plug a staff shortage.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • Amazon managers have been told to keep performance-improvement plans secret from employees, according to a report

    Amazon managers were told not to discuss whether employees were on performance-improvement plans, according to The Seattle Times.

  • Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

    A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan's election results. The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was voluntarily dropped after a judge in December found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want the plaintiffs and a raft of attorneys, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to face the consequences of pursuing what they call frivolous claims.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. First and foremost, you need to become...

  • U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome

    Even though the OPEC spat is pushing oil prices higher, U.S. shale is treading lightly as the market remains risky due to ongoing demand volatility

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There's certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don't have a trusted fiduciary financial...

  • The Dangers of Putting Your 401(k) on Autopilot

    While target-date funds can be attractive for hands-off investors, it's still important to keep an eye on the allocation of your retirement portfolio.

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • Most small business owners are middle-aged, not ‘cool kids’ the media loves

    As older owners retire, millions of small businesses will change hands, and that means opportunities for young entrepreneurs The majority of US business owners are not as young and fetching as Anne Hathaway, who played a fashion entrepreneur in The Intern. Photograph: François Duhamel/AP When you think of the typical small business do you think of the savvy and beautiful actor Anne Hathaway, who ran a Brooklyn-based fashion startup in The Intern? Or maybe you’re thinking of Jesse Eisenberg’s por