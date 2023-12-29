Musk Went to Court After Grimes Allegedly Took Two Kids to California

Elon Musk’s messy split from Canadian musician Grimes continues to make headlines. The latest update, according to documents obtained by Radar Online: The billionaire filed a child custody suit in the fall after she allegedly flew to California with two of their kids “and never returned.” In previous court filings, Grimes offered a different set of facts, claiming that it was Musk who left for Texas with one of their children without receiving her sign-off. She further alleged that Musk “and his security team controlled nearly every aspect” of her life when the two spent time together.

Read it at https://radaronline.com/p/elon-musk-accuses-ex-grimes-fleeing-texas-two-children-filed-custody-case-singer-court/

Read more at The Daily Beast.