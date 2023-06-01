Musk wraps up very quick, oddly quiet China visit

STORY: Elon Musk has wrapped up a very quick and oddly muted visit to China.

The Tesla billionaire was seen departing from Shanghai on Thursday (June 1) in his private jet.

That brought to an end a whirlwind two-day tour that started in Beijing.

During the visit, Musk was showered with praise by the Chinese public on social media.

But the man himself was uncharacteristically quiet, refraining from any kind of public statement.

It’s known that he met with the country’s foreign, commerce and industry ministers.

Reuters sources say he also met Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

He’s ranked number six in the country’s ruling Politburo.

But little is known regarding what discussions were held.

The industry ministry would only say that there was an exchange of views on electric and connected cars.

Later in the trip, Musk visited Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

The company has been considering a major expansion of output at the plant, which is already its biggest production hub.