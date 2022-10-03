Musk and Zelenskiy in Twitter showdown over billionaire's peace plan

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos
2
Michelle Nichols
·2 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine that drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who responded with his own poll.

"Which @elonmusk do you like more?," Zelenskiy tweeted, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia.

Musk, the world's richest person, proposed U.N.-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

"Russia leaves if that is will of the people," Musk wrote.

The Tesla Inc chief executive suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognized as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral. He asked Twitter users to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the plan.

"Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favor of it. Just saying," Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda tweeted in response.

Musk, who is also chief executive of SpaceX, followed up his first tweet with another poll: "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine."

He said he didn't care if his proposal was unpopular, arguing that he did care "that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome."

"Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace," he posted on Twitter.

In February, when Ukraine's internet was disrupted following Russia's invasion, Musk responded to a tweet by a Ukrainian government official seeking help. Musk said SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service was available in Ukraine and that SpaceX was sending more terminals to the country.

Ukraine's outspoken outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, had a blunt reaction to Musk's peace plan. Melnyk himself faced criticism in July for defending World War Two Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.

"Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk," tweeted Melnyk.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine ambassador tells Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’ after Tesla boss tries Twitter poll to solve conflict

    Billionaire floated peace deal proposals on social media platform

  • Republicans’ lawless leaders at odds with midterm law and order message

    Republicans running in next month’s elections cast their party as tough on crime, despite top party names’ legal scrapes

  • ‘Jaws of Life’ rescue tools stolen from metro Atlanta fire truck

    The SC 358 Extrication Tool and R 521 E3 Ram are valued at $20,000, according to police.

  • Zelensky fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘Insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

    Country’s leader asked his 6.6m followers which version of billionaire did they ‘like more’

  • Released fighters of Azov regiment meet with their relatives in Turkey

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 20:15 The Office of the President of Ukraine has organised a meeting of the Azov regiment fighters released from Russian captivity with their families in Turkey, where they are currently staying.

  • Russian neo-Nazi militia fighting in Ukraine advocates the murder and torture of POWs: report

    "Task Force Rusich," a neo-Nazi militia, advocated for "removing body parts" of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a Telegram message, per The Guardian.

  • Taylor Swift Shares Another Track Title from ‘Midnights’ | Billboard News

    It's the sixth track title revealed so far from the forthcoming album.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says Annexed Zones’ Borders Not Yet Final

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia’s forces lose ground to Kyiv’s counteroffensive, the Kremlin said it still hasn’t finalized the borders of two of the four regions of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin laid claim to last week. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointTrump Asks to

  • Kansas City family seeks justice for man killed Friday; one person charged with murder

    “Family was his first priority,” said Diante Clark, Antwon Jones’ younger brother. Jones was fatally shot last week. He was supposed to start a new job this week.

  • Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. Brate stood up and headed for the sideline, but didn't get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field when Tom Brady took the snap for the next play with 1:15 left before halftime.

  • Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

    Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump's false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that" and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters.

  • Kathy Najimy Reveals the Simple Reason Why Her Character’s Crooked Smile Switched Sides in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

    Hocus Pocus 2 finally dropped on Disney+, offering all the same whimsy and witchy musical performances as the first installment (and the return of the three leading ladies—Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker). However, while the sequel continued many elements from the first film, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that something had changed with Mary Sanderson (Najimy)—her crooked smile. From the viewer's perspective, Mary's smile angled to the left in the ’93 classic. But in the new

  • Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

    Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.

  • Izyum's ancient guardians fall victim to Russia's assault

    For nearly a thousand years they have stood guard over Izyum, gazing west towards the setting sun. Their facial features, if they had any, have been worn away by the ages. Some are wearing headdresses and necklaces.

  • Russians continue to kidnap orphaned children from Luhansk Oblast, send them to Russia

    The invaders continue to kidnap orphaned children from the occupied territories of Ukraine, sending them to Russia, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said on his Telegram channel on Oct. 2.

  • Ukrainian army repels attacks of Russian occupiers near 5 settlements

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 18:50 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Maiorsk, Niu-York, Zaitseve, Nevelske and Pobieda. Source: evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

  • Aaron Glenn's head-coaching star fading fast as Detroit Lions' defense struggles

    As T.J. Hockenson starred for the Detroit Lions offense Sunday, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's image took a few hits against the Seahawks.

  • Ukraine claims full control of key logistics hub

    STORY: Russian flags were being taken down in the town of Lyman - according to footage posted by a Ukrainian official - after Kyiv on Sunday (October 2) claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub.This is Ukraine's most significant battlefield gain in weeks.It provides a potential staging post for attacks to the east, while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin.In a short video released on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked soldiers as he said Lyman was "fully cleared".Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday (October 1) that it was pulling troops out of the area, quote, "in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement."Moscow's forces had captured Lyman in May and used it as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region.The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin comes after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions on Friday (September 30) - an area that includes Lyman.Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

  • Tesla's a 'key stock in everyone’s ESG portfolio.' So why is that so controversial?

    Tesla (TSLA) stock could get a lift from ESG asset managers — if only they could agree on the company's status.

  • Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

    Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the U.S. dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow.