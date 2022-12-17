Muskego man takes his own life following standoff with SWAT team, Racine sheriff says

A 32-year-old Muskego man, seen minutes earlier assaulting people "possibly with a brick," took his own life, after cutting himself with a knife prior to a SWAT team closing in, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's investigator also discharged his weapon in the incident after "fearing for his life" because the suspect was attempting to run him over with his pickup truck, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Bradley W. Kubisiak.

The incident took place Friday shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Britton Road in the town of Dover.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office:

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched for a report of man assaulting two people, possibly with a brick. Upon arrival, a sheriff's investigator observed evidence of a violent assault and 10-pound landscaping bricks. The investigator then saw Kubisiak in a truck in the driveway.

The investigator drew his firearm and shouted commands to the man, who ignored the commands by driving past the investigator.

Then, Kubisiak stopped the truck, placed the truck in reverse and accelerated rapidly toward the investigator. The investigator discharged his weapon at Kubisiak.

In a statement, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said, "While I have requested the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting, all of the preliminary facts indicate that the investigator was justified in discharging his firearm."

After being shot at, Kubisiak drove down the driveway, smashed into a squad car and fled northbound on Britton Road.

Minutes later, Kubisiak was spotted in the 22000 block of Washington Avenue walking in and out of a pole barn and acting erratically.

The sheriff's office established a perimeter and activated the SWAT team to potentially deal with a barricaded person.

The SWAT team made contact with Kubisiak while he was standing outside the pole barn. Kubisiak disregarded commands and reentered the pole barn.

Kubisiak then took a knife and cut his wrists and throat. The SWAT team took him into custody and rendered aid. He was eventually transported to the hospital, where he died.

The two people who were allegedly assaulted by the man also were hospitalized with serious injuries.

"It is unfortunate that Kubisiak violently attacked the victims with a huge brick, but I am proud the investigator quickly responded and ended the potentially deadly confrontation," Schmaling said.

"I am proud of the Sheriff’s deputies who quickly located Kubisiak and contained him within the pole barn, ensuring the public was not in danger. Lastly, the SWAT operators used appropriate tactics when they confronted Kubisiak, and he chose to take his own life. I commend the quick and decisive actions of the investigator and the coordinated responses of the first arriving deputies and SWAT operators."

