Muskego-Norway hires Muskego High School principal Todd Irvine to be its next superintendent

Current Muskego High School principal Todd Irvine will become the Muskego-Norway School District's next superintendent effective July 1, 2024.

The Muskego-Norway School District has selected its next superintendent, and it's someone who has already been working in the district over the past nine years.

At a special meeting Nov. 27, the Muskego-Norway School Board unanimously selected Todd Irvine, who currently serves as Muskego High School's principal, to be the district's next superintendent, according to a school district news release.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve this incredible school system and community as its next superintendent. There is much to be proud of in our schools, and I look forward to continuing and expanding upon the outstanding work that has made Muskego-Norway Schools the district of choice for students, families and staff," Irvine said in a news release from the district.

When will Todd Irvine take charge in his new role as superintendent?

Irvine will step into his new role July 1, 2024. He will continue to serve as Muskego High School's principal through June 30 and will partner with interim superintendent Jeff Petersen to plan for the 2024-25 school year, including finding Irvine's successor as the next Muskego High School principal, the release said.

Irvine will replace Petersen, who has been serving as the district's interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. Petersen will retire June 30, 2024. He had been serving prior to that role as the district's assistant superintendent.

The district's previous permanent superintendent, Kelly Thompson, in June announced her September 2023 retirement. Her last day was Sept. 29. Petersen took over once she left.

What is the length of Todd Irvine's contract as Muskego-Norway superintendent?

The board approved a two-year contract for Irvine.

How many people applied to be the next Muskego-Norway superintendent?

There were 13 applicants, with five of the applicants selected for preliminary interviews. Two finalists were selected for final interviews. Those two finalists were Irvine and Chris Trottier, the Elkhorn Area School District's Director of Strategic Partnerships and School To Work Opportunities, according to the district's website section about the superintendent search.

Why was Todd Irvine chosen as Muskego-Norway's next superintendent?

The news release noted that Irvine had "excellent" ratings on all 10 attributes of the new superintendent profile and that he is well-known and respected in the district and community.

The new superintendent profile, which was compiled through district focus groups and a district survey, came up with 10 attributes:

Creates an atmosphere of kindness and respect for all.

Is visible and approachable in the schools and community.

Works effectively with the school board in leading the district.

Identifies issues and addresses them openly in a timely manner.

Communicates clearly and regularly on behalf of the district.

Recruits, supports, and retains quality leaders, faculty, and staff.

Appreciates the district’s mission and builds upon it.

Instills a mindset that continues to build capability and capacity.

Leads continuous improvement processes throughout the district.

Sustains the district’s focus on college and career readiness for all.

