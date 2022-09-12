Muskego Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing teen girls last seen by Horn Park

The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing teen girls. Aunnie Way, 15, and Gabbriella Stanley, 17, have been missing since Friday afternoon, police said.

Aunnie Way, 15, and Gabbriella Stanley, 17, have been missing since Friday afternoon, according to a Monday Facebook post from Muskego Police. The teens were last seen riding bicycles in the Horn Park area.

Way and Stanley are believed to still be together, police said.

Anyone with leads or information on the teens' whereabouts are to contact Muskego Police at 262-679-4130.

