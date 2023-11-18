Muskegon Hts. PD: 22 dogs rescued from dogfighting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police say they have made four arrests in their investigation of an alleged dogfighting ring.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department said it carried out search warrants on four Muskegon Heights residents and one Norton Shores resident on Friday.

In total, police said they removed 22 dogs and found one dog dead. They also arrested four people: Three were arrested on dogfighting charges, and one had a previous warrant for their arrest, according to MHPD.

The police department said it is still investigating the alleged ring and anticipates more arrests will follow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MHPD at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

