Muskegon judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, facing domestic violence charges, loses race

Jason Kolkema, the judicial candidate who was captured on camera apparently whipping his girlfriend with a belt this summer, lost in a landslide election Tuesday — defeated by a woman who took 72% of the vote.

Attorney Jenny L. McNeill handily defeated Kolkema 40,834 votes to 15,880, according to Muskegon County’s election results — a victory that has many women's rights activists cheering after they fought for months to keep Kolkema off the bench.

"This is exactly what we needed," activist Lori Rasmussen said of Kolkema's defeat. She and others had spent months protesting Kolkema's candidacy, doing everything from standing on street corners with anti-Kolkema posters to calling businesses and asking them to remove Kolkema's campaign signs.

Social media was perhaps the activists' biggest tool as Facebook posts about Kolkema appeared daily, with video of the alleged beating attached.

"People really listened," Rasmussen said. "We worked really hard to get the word out there."

She stressed: "We kept a very abusive man off the bench."

A history of violent behavior

Kolkema was charged with domestic violence in August after multiple witnesses captured video of what appeared to be him striking his girlfriend with a belt multiple times during an argument in his downtown Muskegon apartment.

He has pleaded not guilty. He and his girlfriend have maintained that he was striking the chair, not her. On Election Day, his girlfriend — who is standing by him — posted on Facebook a photo of her ballot with the box for Kolkema filled in.

The county prosecutor said that it doesn't matter whether Kolkema hit the chair or his girlfriend with his belt; that his actions warranted domestic violence charges. A Free Press investigation also found that Kolkema has a history of behaving violently around women and children, losing his temper and violating court orders.

Kolkema and his attorney have declined multiple requests to be interviewed. He is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 21. Neither his campaign website nor Facebook page address the election result.

A promising campaign turned to ridicule

For women's rights activists, who argued that Kolkema is not fit to be judge or to decide the fates of battered women, Tuesday's election results came as a big relief.

Kolkema started out as the frontrunner. He won the August primary with 36% of the vote out of a pool of four candidates. His challenger took 25% in the primary, compared with the 72% she took in the general election.

The criminal charges turned what was once a promising campaign into one of mockery. Foes hung belts on his campaign signs while others blasted him on social media.

"This is the happiest morning I’ve had in a very long time!!!" one woman wrote Wednesday on Facebook, and included an attachment of Kolkema's election results.

Kolkema was running for an open, nonpartisan position on the 14th Circuit Court that became available due to the retirement of longtime judge William Marietti.

McNeil, a lawyer of more than 25 years and current family court referee, posted to her campaign Facebook page Wednesday morning:

"We did it! Thank you! Thank you! This win is because of all of you working with me. This win is for you."

One commenter noted: "This was the election I cared most about ... Congratulations!"

