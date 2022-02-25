Muskingum County can benefit from upcoming Intel facility

This rendering shows how Intel's $20 billion microchip plant in Licking county could look. Muskingum County is expected to benefit, with thousands of jobs across a range of disciplines to be created.

NEW ALBANY — Muskingum County will reap some of the benefits from the world's largest semiconductor operation coming to a neighboring East-Central Ohio community.

Intel announced in January it will build two factories in Licking County for a total $20 billion investment. Ohio offered Intel more than $2 billion in incentives to build its facilities in the state.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs across a range of skill sets — from construction and manufacturing, to engineering and IT.

Muskingum County's communities will be within a 45-minute commute radius of the upcoming New Albany operation.

That commute time is in a sweet spot that has local economic development officials planning how they can help residents get those jobs and spur growth in the area economy.

"Anytime development happens, specifically in our county and surrounding counties, there’s a direct benefit to the folks regionwide," Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Director Matt Abbott said.

Opportunity for local employment, downstream companies

Intel produces microchips, which are a key component in manufacturing practically any electronic item. They're needed for cellphones, TVs and more, and are in short supply across the U.S.

Three-thousand workers are needed in the factories, with average salaries at $135,000 a year, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Intel will hire 7,000 construction workers to build the facilities, and an additional 10,000 indirect jobs and other Intel positions are expected to come of the project.

Construction is expected to start by the end of 2022, with production slated to begin in 2025.

In addition to attracting construction work, the port authority is also working with local higher education institutions to get some of those jobs filled. Engineering and computer science programs at local colleges, like Zane State and Muskingum University.

Mid-East Career and Technology Centers is also gearing up for the project. School officials and instructors said its programs are getting students prepared for the opportunities Intel will provide.

Mid-East Superintendent Matthew Sheridan said the Intel job possibilities will require a reliable, talented pipeline of skilled workers who are prepared and ready to fill those opportunities.

"Imagine what this could mean for our region’s young people," Sheridan said. "We will have tangible jobs with good wages that will allow them to stay in Ohio and thrive."

The computer networking and electronic technology program is prepping students to build and repair all types of electronics, CNET instructor Matt Dudas said. Robotics instructor James Petrofes said those classes are also training students for manufacturing careers.

"The Intel facility will be a high-tech, highly automated, manufacturing facility that will require employees who have the skills and certifications my students attain in the program," Petrofes said. "My students would be able to make a positive contribution at Intel, as well as numerous manufacturers throughout the Muskingum Valley.”

Adult education programs have varied hours depending on credential or licensure requirements, but they all take less than one year to complete. High school programs take two years to complete.

Getting jobs with Intel are a high priority, but Abbott said the port authority is also working with companies to attract them to Muskingum County for possible downstream business that may come of the nearby Intel plant.

There are some residential challenges ahead that come with the Intel opportunities, Abbott said. Zanesville is experiencing a housing shortage all types, including multi-family, condos, low-income and owner-occupied homes.

Recent developments, such as the city offering code changes to expand housing, is opening doors. It is still one of the biggest problems facing the city, Mayor Don Mason previously said.

Still, the future is looking bright for Muskingum County, according to Abbott.

"We’re sitting in a good spot as far as future development."

Companies interested in providing construction-related services can email ohio.supplier.interest@intel.com. More information about job opportunities can also be found on Intel's website.

