Muskingum County can benefit from upcoming Intel facility

Erin Couch, Zanesville Times Recorder
·3 min read
This rendering shows how Intel&#39;s $20 billion microchip plant in Licking county could look. Muskingum County is expected to benefit, with thousands of jobs across a range of disciplines to be created.
This rendering shows how Intel's $20 billion microchip plant in Licking county could look. Muskingum County is expected to benefit, with thousands of jobs across a range of disciplines to be created.

NEW ALBANY — Muskingum County will reap some of the benefits from the world's largest semiconductor operation coming to a neighboring East-Central Ohio community.

Intel announced in January it will build two factories in Licking County for a total $20 billion investment. Ohio offered Intel more than $2 billion in incentives to build its facilities in the state.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs across a range of skill sets — from construction and manufacturing, to engineering and IT.

Muskingum County's communities will be within a 45-minute commute radius of the upcoming New Albany operation.

Matt Abbott
Matt Abbott

That commute time is in a sweet spot that has local economic development officials planning how they can help residents get those jobs and spur growth in the area economy.

"Anytime development happens, specifically in our county and surrounding counties, there’s a direct benefit to the folks regionwide," Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Director Matt Abbott said.

Opportunity for local employment, downstream companies

Intel produces microchips, which are a key component in manufacturing practically any electronic item. They're needed for cellphones, TVs and more, and are in short supply across the U.S.

Three-thousand workers are needed in the factories, with average salaries at $135,000 a year, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Intel will hire 7,000 construction workers to build the facilities, and an additional 10,000 indirect jobs and other Intel positions are expected to come of the project.

Construction is expected to start by the end of 2022, with production slated to begin in 2025.

In addition to attracting construction work, the port authority is also working with local higher education institutions to get some of those jobs filled. Engineering and computer science programs at local colleges, like Zane State and Muskingum University.

Mid-East Career and Technology Centers is also gearing up for the project. School officials and instructors said its programs are getting students prepared for the opportunities Intel will provide.

Mid-East programs: Southeast Ohio impacted by nationwide truck driver shortage

Mid-East Superintendent Matthew Sheridan said the Intel job possibilities will require a reliable, talented pipeline of skilled workers who are prepared and ready to fill those opportunities.

Matthew Sheridan
Matthew Sheridan

"Imagine what this could mean for our region’s young people," Sheridan said. "We will have tangible jobs with good wages that will allow them to stay in Ohio and thrive."

The computer networking and electronic technology program is prepping students to build and repair all types of electronics, CNET instructor Matt Dudas said. Robotics instructor James Petrofes said those classes are also training students for manufacturing careers.

"The Intel facility will be a high-tech, highly automated, manufacturing facility that will require employees who have the skills and certifications my students attain in the program," Petrofes said. "My students would be able to make a positive contribution at Intel, as well as numerous manufacturers throughout the Muskingum Valley.”

Adult education programs have varied hours depending on credential or licensure requirements, but they all take less than one year to complete. High school programs take two years to complete.

Getting jobs with Intel are a high priority, but Abbott said the port authority is also working with companies to attract them to Muskingum County for possible downstream business that may come of the nearby Intel plant.

Downstream businesses in gas industry: Other sectors, small businesses grow with Ohio gas industry

There are some residential challenges ahead that come with the Intel opportunities, Abbott said. Zanesville is experiencing a housing shortage all types, including multi-family, condos, low-income and owner-occupied homes.

Recent developments, such as the city offering code changes to expand housing, is opening doors. It is still one of the biggest problems facing the city, Mayor Don Mason previously said.

Still, the future is looking bright for Muskingum County, according to Abbott.

"We’re sitting in a good spot as far as future development."

Companies interested in providing construction-related services can email ohio.supplier.interest@intel.com. More information about job opportunities can also be found on Intel's website.

ecouch@gannett.com

740-450-6752

Twitter: @couchreporting

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Licking County microchip plant creating thousands of jobs near Zanesville

Recommended Stories

  • New details on Deshaun Watson Case and the Houston Texans

    FOX 26 obtained a deposition taken on Valentine’s week in court. In the document, an NFL marketing manager representing Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson says the Texans created a Non-Disclosure agreement for Watson, which he then gave to some of the 22 women filing a lawsuit against the QB.

  • El Dorado Superior Court prohibits operations at Apple Bistro

    Apple Bistro, located off Highway 50 in Placerville, is closed after the El Dorado County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction to prohibit all operations. The order was issued on Friday and was effective immediately. It remains in place until trial in the lawsuit, which has not yet been scheduled. The court says owner Jennette Waldow and her company, International Farmers Kitchen LLC, have been operating the restaurant without a health permit since July 2020. The county said the restaurant received $22,736 in COVID-19 relief funds in September 2020.

  • Sidney Powell must comply with nonmonetary sanctions, court rules

    A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that Sidney Powell and other attorneys who unsuccessfully sued to block President Biden's 2020 electoral win in Michigan must comply with nonmonetary sanctions imposed by a federal judge. The ruling rebuffed a request from the group of six pro-Trump lawyers who had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to pause enforcement of a Detroit-based federal judge's sanctions determination ahead of...

  • This Woman's Job Application Was Denied Because Of Her Voicemail, And People Are Furious Over Something So Trivial Being Used Against Her

    Is a voicemail grounds for rejection?View Entire Post ›

  • A Florida restaurant didn't pay wages to servers and forced them to work 'for tips alone', the labor department says

    The DOL said that the restaurant owed 10 workers a combined $118,042 in back wages and liquidated damages.

  • CBS Loses Bid To Deep-Six ‘MacGyver’ Profits Suit; Case Set For Trial Next Month

    MacGyver famously can fix anything with two pieces of tape, a paper clip and some balsa wood, but CBS can’t save itself from having to go to trial in two months over profits from the revived series. Even though the network’s rebirthing of the Lucas Till-led MacGyver wrapped last April, a Los Angeles Superior Court […]

  • Here's why the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Ocean City's topless ban lawsuit

    A petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that upheld Ocean City's topless ordinance has been denied.

  • Judge OKs Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

    A judge has approved a $237.5 million settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing. Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.

  • Goldman Sachs seeks return of bonuses from bankers for jumping ship - Bloomberg News

    The bank is looking at confiscating vested stock - usually reserved for cases of misconduct - of executives Omer Ismail and David Stark, the report said. Both had left the Wall Street bank last year. Goldman is also pulling unvested compensation from executives Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane who left the bank for companies that would be considered clients, the report added.

  • ‘We’re like rats in a cage’: Sick and tired of their jobs, American workers strive to regain their agency, their time — and their sanity

    All of the difficult, painful and sometimes wonderful reasons workers are calling it quits in the Great Resignation.

  • Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal

    Federal regulators are suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company Change Healthcare, a deal they fear will put too much health care claims information in the hands of one company. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the proposed deal would hurt competition and give UnitedHealth Group — which runs the nation's largest insurer — access to sensitive claims information from competitors. “If America’s largest health insurer is permitted to acquire a major rival for critical health care claims technologies, it will undermine competition for health insurance and stifle innovation in the employer health insurance markets," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit, with new judge

    A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

  • JPMorgan's top metaverse and crypto executive is leaving the bank after almost 20 years

    Led by Christine Moy, JPMorgan last week launched its Onyx lounge in Decentraland, becoming the first major bank in the metaverse.

  • General aviation deliveries top 2,600 for 2021

    Global deliveries of general aviation aircraft rose to 2,630 in 2021 and a Wichita company helped lead the way. According to new data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, deliveries of piston aircraft worldwide rose 5.5% year over year to 1,393, while business jet deliveries increased 10.2% to 710 aircraft. The largest segment gain was for turboprop aircraft, which rose 19% to 527 deliveries year over year.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • What's the Deal With All of Those Online Retirement Calculators?

    As someone who writes about retirement all the time, I'm often motivated to do a personal checkup and see if I'm on track with my savings. Last week, I decided to use not one, not two, but 10 different online calculators to track my retirement savings progress. One calculator I used told me that I'd wind up with a $5 million savings shortfall for retirement based on the data I entered.

  • What is the Social Security Earnings Test & How Does It Affect Your Retirement Income?

    If you claim Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age and continue to work and earn above a certain threshold, you may be subject to the retirement earnings test. This could result...

  • Food Network’s ‘Big Restaurant Bet’ Dangles $250K Investment From Geoffrey Zakarian

    Food Network is enlisting talent to help goose the payout in its reality competitions. And the latest is fixture Geoffrey Zakarian, who’s fronting a $250,000 investment for a hopeful chef and entrepreneur in new series Big Restaurant Bet. The six-part series, which will air on Food Network and streamer Discovery+ starting April 5, pits eight […]

  • Taiwan's UMC to spend $5 billion on new chip plant in Singapore

    Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest $5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday. The company said in 2021 it would spend T$100 billion ($3.57 billion) over the next three years to expand capacity and would guarantee supplies and prices to its clients as part of the plan, amid a global chip shortage that has hit automakers especially hard. UMC Chairman Stan Hung said in the statement the semiconductor "undersupply" had crystallised the need for "greater visibility and mutual risk mitigation within the industry".