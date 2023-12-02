Muskingum County dog licenses available through Jan. 31

ZANESVILLE − All dogs older than 3 months are required to be registered in Ohio per Ohio Revised Code 955.01. The 2024 Muskingum County dog licenses are on sale through Jan. 31. And license purchased after Jan. 31 will have a penalty fee.

The fee for a one-year license is $16. The Muskingum County Commissioners approved legislation for 2024 to increase the dog licenses to cover the cost of care.

Muskingum County also offers three-year and permanent licenses. These licenses are only available to purchase at the Muskingum County Auditor’s Office and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center. The fee for a three-year license is $48 and a permanent license is $160.

Kennel licenses are $80 and are only available from the auditor's office or by mail. An active vendor's license is required. A kennel license is only available if one is breeding and selling dogs.

Licenses can be purchased online at doglicenses.us/oh/muskingum with a $2.25 shipping and handling fee, at the Muskingum County Auditor's Office at 401 Main St. or by sending in a completed form through muskingumcountyauditor.org and submitting it to the office with check or money order and self-addressed stamped envelope for tags and receipt to be mailed.

Satellite vendors selling tags at an additional 75 cents charge are the Animal Shelter Society, Duncan Falls Library, Gobel Hardward in Roseville, Hanby Farms in Nashport, Maysville Do-It Center, The Mill in Dresden, Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center, John McIntire Library, Shriver's Pharmacy in Dresden, Sunrise Do-It Center, Orme West in New Concord and the Village of Frazesyburg Town Hall.

For more information or questions, call 740-455-7109 and press option 1 or email doglicenses@muskingumcounty.org.

