Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

Nov. 27

1667 Abe and Martin Yoder to Isaac Sinift, 3175 MorningStar Road, Blue Rock, $229,000

1668 John and Mary Bates to Mark Baker, 1247 Moore St., Zanesville, $54,000

1669 Robert Hamilton to MCLP Asset Company Inc., 7915 East Pike, Norwich, $93,283.08

1670 Larry Brocklehurst to Scott Brocklehurst, 3530 Harper Drive, Nashport, $149,000

1671 Kelscon Enterprises Ltd. to Amanda Yerian, 1681 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $50,000

1672 Melissa Archer to Makyla Lewellen and Shane Holbert, 2770 Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville, $250,000

1673 Martha Davis to David Stutes, 3330 Wilhelm Road, Chandlersville, $200,000

Nov. 28

1674 Tamim and Vicki Parsa to Rick and Candace Ault, 13545 Pear Orchard Road, Adamsville, $152,000

1675 Joshua Emmert to CMS Outlets LLC, 283 Main St., Duncan Falls, $40,000

1676 Ervin Yoder to Daniel and Esther Miller, 2967 Opera Road, Mount Perry, $220,000

1677 Martha Talbot to Nathaniel and Brittany Guiler, 455 North St., Duncan Falls, $350,000

1678 Brady Bird to CMH Homes Inc., 64 Nora Drive, Frazeysburg, $40,000

1679 Karen Schenken to Madison and Michael Riley, Kyle Judd, 4735 Frazeysburg Road, Zanesville, $265,000

1680 Michael Bollinger to Stephanie Johnson, 2620 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $140,000

1681 Robert and Bobbi Vernon to Cody Smith, 5525 Schoolhouse Road, Frazeysburg, $135,000

1682 Robert Willmann Jr. to Scott and Linda Highfield, 1420 Stonington Place, Zanesville, $380,000

1683 Edwin Middaugh to McClelland Inc., 2525 Marion Drive, Zanesville, $5,000

Nov. 29

1684 Brenda Boetcher to Terry Douglas, 9980 Cutler Lake Road, Blue Rock, $17,700

1685 PNC Bank National Association to Joshua Dobbins, 6135 Fultonrose Road, Roseville, $53,000

1686 Joseph Wartenbe to Levi Bowen, 2606 Okey Road, Chandlersville, $157,500

1687 Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio Inc., 140 and 150 Green St., Zanesville, $10,000

1688 Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio Inc., 230 and 234 Luck Ave., Zanesville, $2,500

1689 Linda Joseph to T & H Rentals LLC, 4197 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, $202,100

1690 Robert Campbell to Mitchell Verkest, 12455 Main St., Trinway, $136,000

1691 Nathanial and Brittany Guiler to McPeek Property Management LLC, 10285 Dozer Ridge Road, Blue Rock, $275,000

1692 Wayne Gheen Jr. to K&M Property Group LLC and Wakeup Capital LLC, 329 Pine St., Zanesville, $2,500

1693 Tonya Gheen to K&M Property Group LLC and Wakeup Capital LLC, 1062 Eastman St., Zanesville, $2,500

1694 Wayne Gheen Jr. to K&M Property Group LLC and Wakeup Capital LLC, 1029 Market St., Zanesville, $2,500

1695 Wayne Gheen Jr. to K&M Property Group LLC and Wakeup Capital LLC, 908 Prospect Ave., Zanesville, $2,500

Nov. 30

1696 Digital Business Corp., DBA Reelvest Properties, to Roy and Mary Wengerd, 10940 South River Road, McConnellsville, $162,330

1697 Steven Winland to Kenneth and Charlotte Staker, 1.878 acres, Oak Grove, Cumberland, $5,000

1698 Charles and Mabel Barner to Good OH Investments LLC, 625 Spangler Drive, Zanesville, $10,000

1699 Dennis Maxwell to Dutro Real Estate LLC, 15 East Main St., Zanesville, $32,700

1700 Susan and James Fracker to Eric and Jennifer Jewitt, 50 W. 10th St., Dresden, $249,000

1701 Muskingum Residential Rental Properties LLC to Scott and Catherine Caplinger, 1086 Sharon Ave., Zanesville, $4,000

1702 Christine Kuhn to Anthony and Brittany Fry, 3400 Harper Drive, Nashport, $270,000

1703 Mary Dotson to Anita Akers, 600 Locksmith Lane, Philo, $60,000

1704 Dennis Robbins to Adrian Kelley, 2860 Thompson Run Road, Zanesville, $256,700

1705 John Lorey to Ashlee Amspaugh, 1182 Potts Lane, Zanesville, $40,900

Dec. 1

1706 Center Ohio Real Estate Inc. to Sigfredo Mendez, 110 Glessner Ave., Zanesville, $28,000

1707 Alan and Lois Miller to Troymil Investments LLC, 41.03 and 1.28 acres, Darlington Road, Zanesville, $165,020

1708 Cody and Megan Kennedy to Brendon and Alexis Hunt, 7310 E. Cedar Court, Nashport, $240,000

1709 Carter Brown to Michael Lynn, 560 Walnut Hills Road, Zanesville, $335,000

1710 Melissa Henderson to Ashley and Marcus Barnhart, 6925 Rose Hill Road, Roseville, $368,500

1711 Ashley and Marcus Barnhart to Karee Stemm, 1113 Wilson Ave., Zanesville, $165,000

1712 Margaret Guthrie to Brandon Bush, 1247 Central Ave., Zanesville, $101,000

1713 Eugene and Amy Young to Cocca's Auto Detailing LLC, 5.413 acres, Lot 23, Tavenner Farms Subdivision, McKinley Drive, New Concord, $50,000

1714 Carlton and Lindsay Warne to Gerald Staley, 928 Laurel Ave., Zanesville, $100,000

1715 Chris Allen to Travis and Mildred Staggers, 3555 Boggs Road, Zanesville, $231,900

1716 Tad Sowers to Michelle Spellman, 1519 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $152,000

1717 Christopher Luster to 1803 Contracting LLC, 68 East Main St., Zanesville, $25,000

1718 Farhan Lahuti to Donald Jr. and Deborah Griesmyer, 2770 East Ray Drive, Zanesville, $270,000

1719 Baco Enterprises Ltd. to DK Investments LLC, 3937 Northpointe Drive, Zanesville, $1,287,500

1720 Patricia Moore to Jessica and Robert Messer, 3575 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $70,000

1721 Kay Bowman to Ronald Gresco, 2121 Earl Drive, Zanesville, $230,000

1722 Howard Ball and Darrell Uppole to Darrell Uppole, 1290 Jackson Road, Zanesville, $123,500

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Nov. 27

E1264 Thomas Hitchcock Sr. to Valerie Hitchcock, 1047 Eastman St., Zanesville

E1265 Gene Kirkbride to Nieokea Kirkbride, 1575 Lawhead Lane, Zanesville

E1266 Patricia Bauer to Edward Bauer, 8761 Ridgley Road, Mount Perry

Nov. 28

E1267 Logan and Victoria Dawson to Natalie Schaad, 3090 Dawson Road, Cumberland

E1268 John Blair to Catherine Blair, 3170 Jacks Fairway, Nashport

E1269 Clarence Taylor Jr. to Joan Taylor, 37 Juanita Dr., Zanesville

E1270 Tanner Kilpatrick to Tanner Kilpatrick, 8530 Vickers Hill Road, Frazeysburg

E1271 Meng Tang to Breeze Realty LLC, 515 Forest Ave., Zanesville

E1272 Charles Lewellen to Charles and Joyce Lewellen, 3780 Moxahala Park Road, Zanesville

E1273 William Sowers to Lynn Tatro, 3305 MorningStar Road, Blue Rock

E1274 Margaret Newsom to William Jr. and Jennifer Wilkins, 4385 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls

E1275 Candice Hoover to Bryan Hoover, Darren Lashelle, 484 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville

Nov. 29

E1276 Cathy Seeley to Mark and Cathy Seeley, 8.824 acres, South Friendship Drive Rear, New Concord

E1277 Mark Seeley to Mark and Cathy Seeley, 43.544 acres, Maple Brook Road, New Concord

E1278 Jason and Rachel Morris to 8Z Ibuyer LLC, DBA Zavvie Offers, 4710 Freda Lane, Roseville

E1279 Joshua Dobbins to Joshua and Katelyn Dobbins, 6135 Fultonrose Road, Roseville

E1280 Mark and Cathy Seeley to Mark and Cathy Seeley, Township Road 7, Comin St., New Concord

E1281 Jody and Tamara Terrill to Joseph Wartenbe, 2606 Okey Road, Chandlersville

E1282 Trustees of the Rich Hill to Cemetery Board of Trustees of Rich Hill Township, 1.546 acres split and 1.0 A NS, Herron Road Rear, Chandlersville

E1283 Trustees of Cemetery of The Methodist Episcopal Church, Rich Hill Township to Board of Trustees of Rich Hill Township, 0.168 A NS, Herron Road Rear, Chandlersville

E1284 Jeffrey Binkley to Joseph Jr. and Sara Burton, 245 Musser Drive, Hopewell

E1285 Mariana Wilson to Carolee Ellis and Melissa Jones,12.00 acres, 1/12 interest in Mineral Rights, Sealover Hollow Road, Philo

Nov. 30

E1286 Cathy and Michael Hardy to Kevin and Ashley Hardy, 1.0 acre, Bald Hill Road, Zanesville

E1287 Scott Zumbro to Kelly Zumbro, 125 Hicks Road, Zanesville

E1288 Carolyn Adkins to Kenneth Adkins, 11275 Cannon Road, Frazeysburg

E1289 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd., 20.241 acre split and 20.541 acre remainder, Elks Run Road, Roseville

E1290 Kristen Dempsey to Marcus Dempsey, 705 Military Road, Zanesville.

E1291 Marcus and Randi McHenry to Jason and Misty Loomis, 310 Main St., Duncan Falls

E1292 Kandy Knowlton to Kandy and Robert Knowlton Jr., 1995 Lower Bloomfield, New Concord

E1293 Rita McClure to Deborah Gifford, Beth Maniaci, Charlotte Dinan, 2023 North Myrtle Ave., Zanesville

E1294 Larry Mercer to Jeannine Mercer, 3785 Greengold Drive, Zanesville

E1295 William Roth to Mary Roth, 4305 East Pike, Zanesville

E1296 William Roth to Mary Roth, Lots 1-4 and 8 Bel-View Subdivision, Willow Drive, Zanesville

E1297 Mark and Sandra Monson to Mark Monson, 3049 Broadvue Circle, Zanesville

Dec. 1

E1298 Logan and Victoria Dawson to Sarah Dawson, 3090 Dawson Road, Cumberland

E1299 Carolee Ogle to Carolee Ogle, 5 Garfield Ave., New Concord

E1300 Trustees of Mt. Olive Church to The Mt. Olive Church, 2.0 acres, Hopewell

E1301 Vincent and Tamara Bertke to Vincent and Tamara Bertke, 3505 Wayne Ridge Road, Zanesville

E1302 William and Carolyn Pletcher to Jayson Pletcher, 650 Grieves Lane, Zanesville

E1303 The Muskingum Valley Beagle Club Inc. to Muskingum Valley Farms Ltd., 40.36, 47376 and 43.03 A NS, Vroom Road, Nashport

E1304 William Bowman to Kay Bowman, 2121 Earl Drive, Zanesville

