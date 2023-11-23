Muskingum University receives $1.1 million to help students in a health care field

NEW CONCORD – Muskingum University will receive $1,164,209 in Choose Ohio First program funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Muskingum will utilize its COF funding to support traditional undergraduate students, adult degree completion students and graduate students in health care related degree programs. For traditional undergraduates, the eligible major includes the bachelor's of science degree in nursing.

For students in the Muskingum Adult Program, nursing degrees will be available to registered nurses looking for career advancement through the RN-to-BSN program and to those looking into enter the nursing profession from another field through the accelerated bachelor in science in nursing program. At the graduate level, the eligible degree includes the Master of Occupational Therapy

ODHE provides funding to Ohio’s colleges and universities to support students in innovative academic programs. Participating universities and colleges award scholarships to students desiring a certificate, associate degree, baccalaureate degree or graduate degree in eligible STEM and STEM education fields.

“Muskingum University has played a vital role in preparing STEM students for successful careers in Ohio and I am pleased to have Muskingum University among this latest group of Choose Ohio First awardees,” said Chancellor Randy Gardner.

According to ODHE, Choose Ohio First funds higher education and business collaborations that will have the most impact on Ohio’s position in world markets such as aerospace, medicine and information technology. Choose Ohio First is part of a strategic effort to encourage Ohio’s economic strength by ensuring a ready workforce for STEM-related industries.

With this award, Muskingum has received more than $3 million in COF grant award funding over the last three years.

Undergraduate students interested in learning more can visit muskingum.edu/financial-aid/science-scholarships. Graduate and Muskingum Adult Program students can inquire about the Choose Ohio First scholarships with the Office of Graduate and Continuing Studies.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Muskingum University receives Choose Ohio First funding