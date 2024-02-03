Muskingum University's leadership academy helps students become leaders, achieve goals

NEW CONCORD – Muskingum University recently launched the Muskingum Leadership Academy (MLA) for students. The leadership education through applied development program begins with a weekend intensive workshop and then operates on a two-year themed cycle.

“The Muskingum Leadership Academy provides programming that guides students through understanding the partnerships between leaders and followers toward achieving their goals. MLA introduces a curriculum students can apply to their areas of concentration,” said Associated Director of Applied Leadership Henry Stanford. “Our Muskingum Leadership Academy interactive workshop aimed to help students understand and experience aspects of emotional intelligence while defining their definition of a leader.”

The inaugural Developing the Leader day long workshop was attended by 34 students. It focused on emotional intelligence. The day included sessions on self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship management and emotional intelligence in leadership.

Muskingum alumni William Goetz, chief executive officer of DYMA Brands, and Darrell Hazell, former wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, presented on emotional intelligence as it relates to working with people. Both are from the Class of 1986.

The additional three workshops, which will be offered over the next three semesters, include Empowering the Follower, Understand the Context and Achieving the Goal. MLA participants also meet in small groups three times each semester to develop that semester’s theme. They are guided in how to apply the curriculum to their area of concentration or interest, whether that be academics, athletics or clubs and organizations.

Students will receive a digital badge for each semester they complete and a certificate if they complete all four semesters.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Muskingum University introduces new leadership academy