Muskingum University's nursing program ranked first in state by RNCareers.org

NEW CONCORD – Muskingum University’s RN to BSN program was ranked first in Ohio by RNCareers.org, which further distinguishes the university as a Nationally Recognized Nursing School of Distinction.

“We are honored to receive the number one ranking in Ohio,” said Director and Chair of the Nursing Program Cynthia Wilkins. “I am privileged to work with our exceptional and committed faculty who provide opportunities for RNs to grow and develop in their field.”

Muskingum’s register nurse to bachelor's of science in nursing program is completely online with flexible course scheduling to meet the needs of the working nurse. Students can apply for Muskingum’s Choose Ohio First scholarship, which supports science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) programs.

More than 1,700 nursing schools were evaluated by RNCareers.org to compile the merit-based rankings. According to the site, critical factors such as NCLEX passing rates, program accreditation, program offerings and school reputation were considered. In its comprehensive evaluation, critical emphasis was placed on the tangible benefits for students attending the RN to BSN program at Muskingum University.

“There is an abundance of high-quality nursing programs in the United States, but finding clear, merit-based rankings can be challenging,” said Jeff Morrow, publisher at RNCareers.org. “RNCareers.org has rigorously evaluated RN to BSN programs across the United States, and Muskingum University’s program not only excels in Ohio, but stands out nationally in the top 10%. This program is a beacon of excellence, combining robust academic rigor with real-world applicability."

"The comprehensive benefits for students, from the depth of coursework to the practical skills gained, set a benchmark in nursing education. Muskingum University’s commitment to fostering top-tier nursing talent is evident in its impressive NCLEX passing rates and the holistic development of its students. It’s more than a program, it’s a launchpad for the next generation of nursing leaders,” Morrow added.

RNCareers.org, managed by a team of nurse educators, nurse practitioners, RNs, and LPNs, has been a go-to resource for accurate and valuable nursing education information for the past 12 years. The site is dedicated to guiding and educating nurses across the United States about nursing education and career prospects.

To address the increased occupational demand for nursing, Muskingum also offers a traditional bachelor of science degree in nursing as well as an accelerated BSN program for individuals who have a bachelor’s degree and would like to change careers and become a nurse. To learn more about Muskingum University’s nursing programs and the various pathways to a bachelor’s degree in nursing, visit muskingum.edu/academics/nursing.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Muskingum University program ranked first in state