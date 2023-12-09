Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District recognized for achieving core missions

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) recently received awards from three organizations recognizing achievements in its core missions of flood prevention and reduction, recreation and conservation.

Flood prevention and reduction

Established 90 years ago to prevent and reduce flooding in eastern Ohio in the Muskingum River watershed, MWCD’s work to build and manage its dams has always been central to its work. Its excellence in this mission was recognized by the Ohio Dam Safety Organization with the annual Best Maintained Dam Award. The honor was for MWCD’s work on the eight dams in its Chippewa District.

Recreation

MWCD’s achievements in continuing to expand and upgrade its recreation efforts were recognized by the Buckeye Trail Association when it gave MWCD the Merrill Gilfillan Award for Visionary Agency Partners. The Buckeye Trail is a 1,400-mile network of trails across the state, a portion of which goes through MWCD lands. Named for the founder of the Buckeye Trail Association, the award is for organizations that make extraordinary efforts to partner with the association to support and maintain the trail.

Conservation

In recognition of MWCD’s efforts to support other organizations across Appalachia dedicated to protecting and improving wild spaces, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio gave MWCD the Chaddock Philanthropist of the Year Award. The award celebrates people and organizations that have made an outsized difference in Appalachia through gifts of philanthropy.

Executive Director Craig Butler said MWCD is a unique resource for the state and region and has some of the best professionals in dam management, recreation and conservation anywhere in the country.

"Serving Eastern Ohio is a mission to which the people of MWCD are deeply committed. They don’t do it for recognition, but when we are recognized for doing the right thing and doing it well it is something we appreciate," he said. "We are honored to receive these awards, which reflect our organization's dedication to excellence. It is a testament to the hard work, passion and collaboration of our team in maintaining the highest standards."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District receives three awards